Cavanaugh Shifts From Alabama Governor’s Race to Seek Lieutenant Governor Seat

Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, previously a candidate for governor, has switched to Lt. Governor, making her the fourth Republican to enter the race.

In a press release today, she stated,

“It is important for our state to have an experienced conservative providing leadership in the Lieutenant Governor’s office. Alabama needs to see conservative solutions when it comes to jobs, the economy, infrastructure and rural broadband, education,eliminatinggovernmentwaste,andmuchmore. ItistimeforAlabamato take charge of its own education system and produce a top-notch, trained workforce. With education as a priority, we will grow existing businesses and expand industrial recruitment. I look forward to continuing to lead on job creation in the Lt. Governor’s office.”

Cavanaugh made her announcement earlier today on 93.1 FM in Montgomery, giving another strong signal that Governor Kay Ivey will seek reelection.

The other candidates running for lieutenant governor include: Rep. will Ainsworth of Guntersville, Sen. Rusty Glover of Semmes, and state Board of Education member Mary Scott Hunter of Huntsville.

“This election will be about our Alabama families. With proven conservative leadership, together, we will build a brighter Alabama for our children and grandchildren,” Cavanaugh said.