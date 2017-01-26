After local official won race due to voter fraud, Ala. Secretary of State working to see him removed

Secretary of State John Merrill is working to clear the way for a South Alabama elected official to be removed from his post following clear evidence that voter fraud led to his win.

Merrill’s effort comes after Amos Newsome, a Democratic County Commissioner in Dothan County, was able to remain in office after four campaign aides were convicted or plead guilty to rigging his re-election. He won by a mere 14 votes, and received 119 out of 124 absentee ballots. His aides were convicted on absentee voter fraud.

Leaders in Houston County have called on Newsome to resign amid the scandal, though he has refused.

While many voters believe Newsome should be ejected from office, barriers exist that have allowed him to remain in place. For one, there is not currently a state law that would allow for the ouster of an elected official under such circumstances.

“We need to find a way to make the laws stronger that will allow certain steps to be taken to assist local municipalities in cases like this,” Secretary Merrill told Yellowhammer News. “They need to be in a better position to function whenever there has been a situation that has arisen where someone has been complicit, and someone has been accepting and supportive of voter fraud. I believe that’s what we’ve seen with this situation.”

Merrill is currently working with members of the Alabama legislature to see that such a bill receives passage. Though most are supportive of the measure, he indicated that getting a law enacted may be more complex than it seems.

“I know that [lawmakers] are concerned about it, but part of the issue is that they don’t know what direction to go about what needs to be done and what steps should be taken,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re going in the right direction and taking the right steps.”

The 2017 legislative session begins on February 7.