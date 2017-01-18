Legendary soul singer with Alabama ties tapped to perform at Trump’s inauguration concert

Sam Moore, a legendary soul singer with ties to Alabama’s Muscle Shoals music legacy has agreed to perform at an celebration ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Moore is famously known for his work in the duo Sam & Dave, which shot to fame in the 1960’s thanks to hits like “Hold On, I’m Comin” and “Soul Man.” He’s been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, and was recently named by Rolling Stone Magazine among the 100 greatest singers of the rock era.

Now, he’s announced that he’s filling the spot of singer Jennifer Holliday at Thursday night’s Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. The Broadway singer had backed out over pressure and attacks amid Trump’s spat with Georgia Rep. John Lewis, though Moore says that he’s planning to ignore protests from the left.

“I am not going to let them, the left side, intimidate me from doing what I feel is the right thing to do for the country and that [presidential] seal,” Moore told the Associated Press.

In a press release, Moore said that he believes his performance is a demonstration of unity.

“I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President,” he said. “I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come.”

The AP reports that Moore has performed for five other U.S. presidents, and believes that Trump deserves a chance to prove himself. He also noted that he can relate to the president-elect’s unconventional style.

“He’s got a big mouth, like me,” Moore said. “Whether you agree with him or not, he’s going to say what’s on his mind.”

Others slated to perform at Trump’s celebration event include Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, and 3 Doors Down.

