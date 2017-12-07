J. Pepper Bryars: Conservatives can vote for the Alabama Republican Party if they cannot directly support Roy Moore

Don’t want to vote for Roy Moore because of these allegations?

Cannot support Doug Jones because he’s an abortion extremist?

Think a write-in candidate will only help elect a Democrat?

Conservatives in Alabama have a viable fourth option – voting a straight ticket.

Voters will find a section for straight party voting at the top of every special election ballot handed out Tuesday. Darken the circle next to “Alabama Republican Party” and you’re done.

Moore will get your vote, albeit indirectly, yet voters concerned about the allegations can walk away having supported the Republican Party’s majority in the Senate rather than the judge personally.

Sure, voting a straight party ticket is a rather expedient “out” and a rationalization, but in these unprecedented times, and with the future balance of the U.S. Supreme Court in play, perhaps rationalization is the best some can hope for.

It’ll then be up to Moore to earn a majority of the party’s trust before he potentially stands for re-election to a full term in less than two-years – an election that will surely draw a primary challenger.

I have voted a straight Republican Party ticket since I was 20-years old and I encouraged the #nevertrump crowd to vote a straight ticket in the last presidential election, as well. Even though some conservatives had, and still have, concerns about President Donald Trump, the idea of a “President” Hillary Clinton was too horrifying for me to contemplate.

That was a bit different, of course. Rationalizing an unpleasant decision based on control of one-third of government is one thing, rationalizing an unpleasant decision based on control of one-one-hundredth of one-third of government is quite another. Still, it’s important enough to thoughtfully consider.

Either way, some conservatives in Alabama will remain conflicted about their vote long after Tuesday’s election, but at least we have options.

And that’s what living in a constitutional democratic republic is all about.