Alabama’s attorney general walked homeless woman safely to Montgomery shelter – Heard in the Hallway

Yellowhammer News just heard in the hallway that as Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and a group of colleagues were walking back from the Alabama Republican Party’s dinner last Friday night in Montgomery, an apparently homeless woman asked the group for money.

Instead of dismissing her, Marshall spoke with the woman and then walked with her several blocks to a nearby homeless shelter.

A bystander snapped a smartphone picture of the incident and sent it to Yellowhammer News.

(Mathew 25:35)

