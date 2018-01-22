Alabama ranks 10th most affected state by the partial federal government shutdown

Alabama ranks the 10th most affected state as a result of the current partial federal government shutdown, according to an analysis by Wallethub.

Note to limited government conservatives: The shutdown’s effects serve as a stark reminder of Alabama’s economic reliance upon the federal government.

The details:

— Wallethub used six key metrics to determine which states are being most affected, including each’s share of federal jobs and contracts, access to federal lending programs, and percentages of children reliant upon the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

— Congress is still looking for a long-term solution for CHIP, putting those who rely on the program at risk as it remains unfunded.

— Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal is being affected with furloughs and other disruptions to operations, Leada Gore of AL.com has reported.

— When the government shutdown in 2013, the arsenal’s 12,000 federal employees were furloughed, as well as the many civilian contractors who were affected.

— The Alabama Policy Institute released a study last fall that showed while Alabama relies on the federal government for 42 percent of its budget, a large majority of Republican primary voters surveyed considered it important for the state to become less dependent on federal dollars.

