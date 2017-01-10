MIRACLE: no one harmed in hostage standoff near UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After almost two hours, Tuscaloosa Police, along with UAPD, the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI, peacefully resolved a hostage situation near The University of Alabama.

An unnamed armed male suspect attempted to rob the Alabama Credit Union on Paul W. Bryant Drive around 9 a.m., but UAPD responded before he could escape. The eight people inside the building were then taken hostage by the suspect for the next several hours.

A SWAT team arrived soon after, along with the joint forces of TPD, UAPD, TCSO, and the FBI. Law enforcement communicated with the suspect to end the situation without harm to him or the hostages. He is now in custody.

During the course of the standoff, nearby University buildings were evacuated. The University’s Law School, which is already back in session, was placed on lock-down as a precaution by the University police.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox praised the effort of local law enforcement in a press conference following the safe release of the hostages. “This is a day of celebration in Tuscaloosa County,” Maddox said. “This could have been a very dangerous situation and it had a lot of variables,” he said.

No motive is known at this time, and authorities have not determined how he got into the building. The investigation is ongoing.

(h/t ABC 33/40)