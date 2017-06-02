Mail Carrier Arrested For Feeding Meatballs With Nails to New Hope Dog

WHNT News 19 reported today that a U.S. mail carrier had been arrested in Madison County, Alabama for lacing meatballs with nails, apparently designed to harm or kill dogs on her postal route.

47-year-old Susanna Burhans has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies after being arrested for feeding the nail-laced meatballs to dogs.

New Hope resident Ed Glover told WHNT reporter Kristen Conner that Burhans was his mail carrier and he found one of the meatballs beside his mailbox. and discovered that the meatball was filled with nails.

Suspecting Missy had already consumed one of the meatballs, Glover took her to a veterinarian where x-rays confirmed his suspicion. Pictures of the X-rays on the WHNT website clearly show the nail in the x-ray of Missy’s stomach. Mr. Glover told WHNT he hopes justice will be served to Ms. Burhans.

Burhans has been released from the Madison County Jail on a $2500 bond.