Life flows through two Alabama-based organizations working to provide clean water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In the next few days, a Birmingham based non-profit aims to raise almost half a million dollars to provide clean water to villages in Asia and Africa.

Neverthirst is partnering with IronTribe Fitness for Workout for Water, their largest fundraising campaign of the year. Now through May 13, generous partners of Neverthirst have provided matching funds up to $225,000. Every dollar raised will be matched, up to the goal of raising $450,000.

Mark Whitehead, the director of Neverthirst says their work would not be possible without the generous support of people in Birmingham.

Workout for Water events will take place at IronTribe Fitness locations in seven states, and the campaign culminates with a group workout. In Birmingham, the workout will take place Saturday, May 13 at Avondale Brewery. Athletes from six gyms in Birmingham will gather for a general workout at 8 a.m., followed by a competition at 9:30 a.m. However, it is not necessary to participate in the workout to make a difference, as anyone is encouraged to give.

Even today, more than 663 million people around the world lack access to clean drinking water. It is estimated more than 800 children under the age of five die every day from lack of access to clean water according to UNICEF.

Neverthirst was founded in 2008 in Birmingham and has provided access to clean water to more than 415,000 people in seven countries including Nepal, Chad, Cambodia, India, Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan.

For more information or to support the work Neverthirst is doing go to www.neverthirstwater.org. To learn more about Workout for Water go to www.workoutforwater.com.