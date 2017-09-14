Sarah Palin Heading to Alabama To Campaign for Roy Moore

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is scheduled to arrive in Alabama next week to campaign for Judge Roy Moore in the Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate.

Palin will be part of a bus tour put on by the Great America Alliance, an organization of grassroots activists solidly in support of the agenda President Trump campaigned on last year.

Great America Alliance is led by former Trump White House aide Andy Surabian, while former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon—who has assumed his previous position as executive chairman of Breitbart News—is a senior adviser to the organization.

Eric Beach is also a top consultant for Great America Alliance. Beach gained distinction raising tens of millions of dollars for Trump and hosting dozens of events in battleground states during the presidential election.

“Palin plans to barnstorm Alabama the week prior to the special election to double down on her strongly stated support of Judge Moore,” a source familiar with the former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee’s planning told Breitbart News. “Gov. Palin is a conservative rock star and her presence in Alabama is sure to seal the deal for Judge Roy Moore,” said a second source told Breitbart.

Palin, who endorsed Moore in August, said:

“Glad he’s running and am honored to endorse Judge Roy Moore for the US Senate. Judge Moore has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment. The Judge has proven he’s not afraid of a fight for what is right, and he’s ready to take on DC’s swamp monsters and help make America great again. We need more bold leaders like Judge Moore who will fight for all of us in the U.S. Senate.”

When Palin endorsed him last month, Moore said:

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Governor Sarah Palin,” Moore said then. “Governor Palin has a strong record of speaking out for conservative causes and standing up to the Washington establishment. Having her support shows how conservatives across the country are uniting behind our campaign to send a message to Mitch McConnell and the Washington elites who are trying to buy this election.”