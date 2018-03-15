Newest Stories

Everyone wants to “do something” about gun violence, but a voluntary “do not sell” list does NOTHING 2 mins ago / Analysis
Parking spot fight leaves 1 Alabama man jailed, another on life support 32 mins ago / News
Bill requiring Alabama Police to record race data clears committee 2 hours ago / News
‘Roll Trump ‘Roll – ‘Bama football to visit White House for national championship celebration 2 hours ago / News
Man who claimed he buried Alabama’s Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed 3 hours ago / News
Facebook’s ‘fact checker’ says the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a ‘disputed fact’ 3 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama rural broadband bill now offers grants rather than incentives 3 hours ago / News
Alabama sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house 4 hours ago / News
Harper Lee estate sues over ‘Mockingbird’ Broadway version 5 hours ago / News
Until Democrats come to grips with why Hillary lost, Trump will keep winning 5 hours ago / Opinion
Marion County, Ala., public fishing lake reopens March 17 5 hours ago / News Release
Bus driver’s autopsy report could help explain deadly crash in Alabama 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama’s worst gun bill passes committee, McCabe may not make retirement date, not all kids walked out for gun control, and more … 6 hours ago / Opinion
Man convicted of killing boss set to be executed in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Alabama State Legislature update — guns, school safety and racial profiling dominate 7 hours ago / News
Birmingham man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self; 1 victim dead 8 hours ago / News
Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Rep Byrne on anti-gun school walkout: ‘Students need to stay in school’ 9 hours ago / News
Proposal to arm Alabama teachers draws support, fire 22 hours ago / News
Terry Lathan is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 22 hours ago / Feature
3 hours ago

Alabama rural broadband bill now offers grants rather than incentives

A bill that would help the expansion of rural broadband in Alabama passed a House committee Wednesday, but a big change in the legislation could affect the pocketbooks of state taxpayers.

The Alabama Rural Broadband Act, sponsored by Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville), passed by unanimous voice vote in the House Education Committee after breezing through the Senate.

Scofield had initially hoped to offer tax incentives to private providers to expand into rural areas. His original legislation would have exempted broadband telecommunications network facilities from taxation for 10 years, exempted equipment and materials used by those facilities from the state’s sales and use tax, and would have offered an income tax credit equal to 10 percent of the investment in those facilities. Total tax credits would have been capped at $20 million per company.

But the House wanted to switch that to a grant program to possibly tap into President Trump’s infrastructure plan. The White House released a few details about the proposal last month. It would dedicate $50 billion to rural America, and governors of each state – as determined by an as-of-yet unspecified formula – would get 80 percent of the money to spend as they wish under the proposal. The other 20 percent of the funds would be provided to “selected states” that apply for Rural Performance Grants. Trump has said he’d like states to buy-in by chipping into the potential grant program.

Trump’s plan doesn’t dedicate infrastructure funds to broadband, but deems it a high priority.

“It’s not the delivery method we devised,” Scofield told Yellowhammer News of his bill. “The credits were not going to pass the House. That was clear.”

The substituted bill approved by the House Education Committee now offers grants at two tiers to pay for up to 20 percent of a broadband project’s total cost – a cap of $1.4 million per project that offers speeds of 25 megabits per second down and 3 megabits per second up, and a cap of $750,000 per project for 10/1 speeds.

The program would be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Companies would apply for grants, providing detailed information about what areas and residents would be served. Cooperatives would be eligible for the grants, but government entities could not receive the money, preventing the spread of municipal broadband projects through this program.

Rep. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva), the bill’s champion in the House, said at a Business Council of Alabama briefing earlier this week that compromise was needed to ensure the legislation moves forward in 2018.

“If we are going to be forward looking in technology, we can’t wait,” he said.

Scofield said some lawmakers wanted to provide the cash up front, but the money will still be given on the back end if the bill passes.

“They asked, ‘If you’re OK with the State of Alabama writing a check and say go build,’…unh-uh. It’s still not a giveaway program with cash.”

The total money that will be appropriated to the bill is still up in the air, but Scofield said he’s been told he could expect $10 million annually.

Although he had to compromise on the funding method for rural broadband expansion, the legislation still contains language that restricts overbuilding and establishes a legislative oversight committee that would monitor the grants to ensure effectiveness.

“It’s a good start to begin getting broadband out to our unserved and underserved areas of the state,” Scofield said.

The bill will be considered by the entire House next week – Scofield said he hopes to place it first on the agenda for Tuesday – and, if passed, would go to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk. Ivey, in her State of the State speech in January, expressed a strong desire for programs to expand rural broadband.

print

array(1) {
  [0]=>
  int(66422)
}
2 mins ago

Everyone wants to “do something” about gun violence, but a voluntary “do not sell” list does NOTHING

After all the attention being directed towards school shooting in the last few weeks, legislators are under pressure to “do something” to address the issue of gun violence. State Senator Trip Pittman’s attempt is… something. Pittman proposed, and passed out of the judiciary committee, the “Voluntary Alabama Firearms Do Not Sell List“. This bill is as absurd as it sounds:

“This bill would allow an individual to restrict his or her firearm purchase ability by voluntarily adding his or her own name to the Voluntary Alabama Firearms Do Not Sell List, thereby prohibiting the sale of firearms to that individual.”

Keep reading 0 WORDS

Show less
32 mins ago

Parking spot fight leaves 1 Alabama man jailed, another on life support

An Alabama man accused of severely beating a Georgia man in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot has been charged with aggravated battery.

Morris Ellis was extradited to Winder, Georgia, on Tuesday after he was arrested in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

88
Keep reading 88 WORDS

The family of 63-year-old Danny Payne tells WSB-TV that he’s on life support after suffering a severe head injury in the March 3 attack.

A Barrow County Sheriff’s statement says Ellis confronted Payne for parking in the spot outside a Fatz Cafe restaurant after failing to see a handicapped placard in the window of Payne’s vehicle.

Ellis is accused of making “physical contact.” Sheriff Jud Smith says his agency is trying to determine if Payne was punched or pushed. It’s unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

Bill requiring Alabama Police to record race data clears committee

Police in Alabama would have to collect data on traffic stops to prevent racial profiling, under a bill endorsed Wednesday by a committee in the state House.

The bill by state Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Birmingham Democrat, would require officers to record the race of a person pulled over in a traffic stop. Police would submit data annually to the state attorney general’s office, which would withhold funds from agencies that didn’t follow the law.

Smitherman, who is black, said the bill’s purpose is to ensure drivers were only stopped for traffic violations. He shared his personal experiences about being pulled over five times without reason while driving luxury cars.

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

“I wasn’t in any violation of anything. I wasn’t cited or questioned,” Smitherman said. “It’s the life of an African-American in general and especially an African-American male. It has always happened and it has to stop.”

Smitherman also said he wanted to avoid a situation “like Ferguson and Baltimore,” referring to the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of police officers that ignited protests.

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee agreed with the bill’s intent but expressed concern about burdening police and the attorney general’s office with record-keeping. At a public hearing last week, Bobby Timmons of the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association said “the bill adds a whole lot of paperwork that we don’t have the personnel to do.” A representative from the attorney general’s office did not attend the hearing.

Smitherman said officers already record race in citations but should also have to document stops.

Rep. Allen Farley, a Republican who retired from a law enforcement career, said 99 percent of police “out there doing the right thing for the right reasons” would support the bill.

“No one wants to get rid of bad cops more than the good cops,” he said.

More than half of U.S. states do not require racial reporting on traffic stops, according to a 2014 NAACP report.

The bill passed on a voice vote with a few dissenting votes. It moves to a final vote on the House floor, where it didn’t pass last year.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

‘Roll Trump ‘Roll – ‘Bama football to visit White House for national championship celebration

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is travelling – yet again – to the White House to celebrate another national championship victory.

President Donald Trump will host Coach Nick Saban and the team at the White House on April 10, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Keep reading 35 WORDS

The president attended the national championship game in Atlanta where Alabama defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in a stunning 26-23 overtime win.

An official announcement is expected later today.

(Image: White House/Flickr & Alabama Football/Facebook)

Show less
3 hours ago

Man who claimed he buried Alabama’s Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed

A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of a missing Alabama girl in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 32-year-old John Christopher Ludwick tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday as she exited her driveway in North Port.

78
Keep reading 78 WORDS

Police said she fought back, and Ludwick was stabbed in the struggle. He ran, but officers found him in a wooded area. He died at a hospital.

The Times reports Ludwick was a friend of Joran Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 kidnapping of Natalee Holloway. Van der Sloot is in prison now for an unrelated murder. North Port police say they’ve informed authorities involved in the Holloway case of Ludwick’s death.

(Image: Contributed)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less