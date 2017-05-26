Food Network’s Braised in the South Coming to Tuscaloosa Memorial Day

The South is home to many great things: Magnolia trees, seersucker fashion, whiskey, manners and our own dialect. But possibly more than all those things, we have a penchant for delectable cuisine. Three Southern fellows, in particular, are leading the charge in providing such deliciousness on wheels: Nick, Steve and Brandon, the creators and culinary geniuses behind Braised in the South.

Boasting such items as passion fruit BBQ pork with dirty rice, crawfish, citrus salad and burnt sugar lime aioli, they are exciting taste buds all over the South. And, there’s even more reason to give them your support: they utilize their cooking skills to bring awareness to important causes, hosting events benefiting The Alzheimer’s Association, Meals on Wheels, and day programs for people suffering from neurological and memory disorders. They are recognized by The Alzheimer’s Association for their fundraising efforts and continue to find new and creative ways to give back to their communities.

You’ll have a unique opportunity to sample their cuisine this coming week, as they travel to Tuscaloosa while filming Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race. They will be stationed in Tuscaloosa, tentatively set for this Monday and Tuesday (5/29 and 5/30) so make a stop by, show some Alabama love, and soak in the flavors of the coastal South.

Check out their Facebook page for info and updates. Facebook @BraisedInTheSouth