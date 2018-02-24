Fox News Channel’s Pete Hegseth rallies ALGOP — ‘The Republican Party is the lynchpin of the free world’

MONTGOMERY — Friday night at the Alabama Republican Party’s Winter Dinner, Fox News Channel’s Pete Hegseth, a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” offered up a serving of conservative red meat to the at least 600 in attendance at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa.

He hit a number of topics dealing with obstacles conservatives have to overcome, including biased media, liberal domination of the American education system and virulent opposition to President Donald Trump.

Hegseth, a veteran of the U.S. Army and author of the book “Inside the Arena,” explained to the assembled Republicans why their organization wasn’t just crucial to the county, but to the free world as well.

“You wouldn’t be in this room if you weren’t already in the arena,” he said. “You believe in this country. You believe in this party. I would go so far as saying that the Republican Party is the lynchpin of the free world. I’m not a mathematician, but I do know if A equals B and B equals C, then A equals C. So, if the Republican Party is the lynchpin of America and America is the lynchpin of the free world, then I think the Republican Party is the lynchpin of the free world.”

“John Kennedy would be a conservative Republican today,” he continued. “The left has gone so far left, it’s unrecognizable. What you’re doing right now is incredibly important, in this state and across the country.”

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.