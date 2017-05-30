U.S. Attorneys fight back against criticism of Sessions’ tough-on-crime stance

Jeff Sessions speaks at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Mobile, Ala. (Photo: Screenshot)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a lot of heat from liberal special interests and members of the mainstream media for his effort to roll back soft-on-crime policies put forth by the Obama Administration. Now, one key advocacy group representing federal prosecutors is fighting back against the attacks.

On May 10, Sessions released a memo instructing U.S. Attorneys to once again uphold certain sentencing laws related to drug crimes. The directive cancelled out a 2013 order issued by Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, which prohibited federal prosecutors from pursuing charges that would prompt mandatory minimum prison sentences. The move has been met with hostility from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that argue the policy unfairly penalizes low-level, non-violent offenders.

Amid attacks against the action, the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys (NAAUSA) instead says that Sessions’ opponents are spreading misinformation. On Monday, Breitbart reported that the organization hosted a press call in hopes of clearing up inaccuracies reported by the media.

“For years we kind of sat on the sideline and let other organizations like Families Against Mandatory Minimums [FAMM] and the ACLU get a story out there that was just not factually accurate,” said NAAUSA President Lawrence Leiser.

NAAUSA Treasurer Steve Wasserman said that Sessions’ order is “keeping with the laws of the country.” He also defended the federal sentencing rules, which he says have been inaccurately portrayed.

“The people who have been in favor of sentencing reform have done their best to conflate the state and federal criminal justice systems and leave people with the impression that we are prosecuting, at the federal level, street corner dealers that have a small bag of cocaine or marijuana on them or some kid that’s smoking a joint in his college dorm room,” Wasserman said.

“We at the federal level don’t prosecute ‘low-level drug offenders,'” he went on to explain. “We don’t prosecute users. Less than one percent of the federal prison population consists of inmates who are serving sentences for simple possession, and in almost every one of those cases, those individuals are couriers that plead down to a simple possession charge from a trafficking offense.”

NAAUSA has long stood behind the former Alabama Senator, and were among the first to endorse his nomination for U.S. Attorney General. In November, the organization released a statement praising Sessions as having “unquestionable integrity” and “an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, fairness, and equal justice for all.”

  • Rick Arnaiz

    Federalist Jeff Sessions may be a talented legal technician, however, the history of the legal profession alone would appear to lead some to conclude that none have the virtue of ‘unquestionable integrity’. It may often seems that Federalist Jeff Sessions has been away in Washington DC for many years , and may have become out of touch with the situation of the common person and the true situation on the ground away from lobbyists and corporate propaganda.
    The ‘War on Drugs’ is a war on ‘We the People’. It is an inappropriate response to a problem that often appears to have been created and monitored by those agencies of the government itself, while so few of those whom are aware care to mention publically.

    • Ralph D. Ekonen

      Once again, someone commenting about an issue with absolutely no comprehension of the people involved and no desire to get the facts straight. Here in Alabama, Jeff Sessions has an absolutely untainted record of integrity, a stellar record as an attorney and a hugely Conservative record as a Senator, consistently gaining high marks from Conservative Watchdog groups.

      • Rick Arnaiz

        I’m sure that it is all a matter of what is observed, whom you wish to believe, and the principles that you live by. My yardstick has always been ‘Liberty’. Do specific political actions promote more liberty, or not? Also, how closely is the Constitution being adhered to by such and such politico?

        Watchdog groups can be helpful despite how misnamed some conservative groups can claim to be. How stark in contrast becomes the Barry Goldwater conservative when compared to the very ‘Trotskyite’ Neocons or absurd the ‘globalist conservatives’. Sorry to say, conservative no longer means what it once stood for. If you look real hard, you’ll begin to see.

        Dr. Rick Arnaiz / Chiropractor / Political Scientist / US Marine, Vietnam Era / Bassist-Musician / Awareness Raiser / Fly in the Ointment. +++++++atlasman53@gmail.com+++++++

  • RevHank

    If the US Attorneys disagree with Sessions, he can fire them. Why would they publically disagee and get fired?

    • Ralph D. Ekonen

      Why would they publicly come out with a statement that was not required of them? Why did they endorse him if they believed they would have something to fear from him as Attorney General? Logic is clearly not your strong suit.