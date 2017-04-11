Poll: Shelby among most popular U.S. Senators, Bentley was one of the least favored governors

Of 52 Republican members of the U.S. Senate, an Alabamian has been named as one of the most popular. Not too surprisingly, Robert Bentley, who resigned from office on Monday, was found to be one of the least favored among all fifty states.

The results came from a series of Morning Consult polls, in which 85,000 across the nation were asked to rate their level of satisfaction with their Senators, governor, and other leaders. The report spanned from January to March of 2017.

The report, released on Tuesday, found that Senator Richard Shelby is the sixth most popular member of the GOP to serve in the Upper Chamber. When ranked overall, he placed 15th.

Republican Senators who placed ahead of Shelby include John Barrasso (No. 1, Wyo.), Michael Enzi (No. 2, Wyo.), Susan Collins (No. 3, Maine), John Thune (No. 4, S.D.), and John Hoeven (No. 5, N.D.).

The Yellowhammer State’s junior senator, Luther Strange, wasn’t included on the list because of the short amount of time that he’s been in office.

Vermont Socialist Bernie Sanders topped the list as the most popular Senator, while Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell in last place.

While Republicans dominated the list of most popular governors, Bentley ranked at 41. It’s consistent with a sharp drop the former governor saw in September’s poll results, in which he lost 18-points in favorability thanks to revelations surrounding his alleged affair with Rebekah Mason.

Republican governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker was named as the nation’s most well-liked governor, while New Jersey’s Chris Christie had the highest disapproval rating.