Alabama Senators praise President Trump’s travel ban

Alabama’s Senators are standing behind President Trump after he issued a new executive order placing a 90-day ban on travel to the United States from six Muslim-majority countries.

The new order was rolled out on Monday, and will go into effect on March 16th. According to reports, it will not revoke existing visas that were approved before that date. Under the order, Syrian refugees will be subject to a 120-day suspension under the program. It also seeks to reduce the number of refugees allowed into the country, placing a cap of 50,000 for this year.

The Yellowhammer State’s senior-most Senator said that he has long stood behind Trump’s promise to shore-up screening for those allowed to enter the country.

“The safety and security of the American people must be a top priority,” Sen. Shelby said. “I have always supported a rigorous review of our vetting process for those who cross our nation’s borders, and I am pleased that President Trump has appropriately modified his executive order to achieve this critical goal. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration and my colleagues in Congress to keep our citizens safe from any individual seeking to enter our nation and do us harm.”

Alabama’s newest Senator, Luther Strange, lauded the order as a responsible action to defend U.S. citizens.

“Protecting Americans and securing the homeland are solemn obligations of the President,” Sen. Strange said. “The latest executive order takes a proactive, comprehensive approach, and gives us clarity about what steps are being taken to protect our communities. I applaud the President for taking action, and I look forward to working further on keeping America free from violent terrorists.”