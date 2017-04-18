Alabama political mystery solved: ‘Wanda’s desk’ has been found

As Alabama voters seek closure on the scandal surrounding Robert Bentley, one of the state’s greatest political puzzles has been solved. According to State Auditor Jim Zeigler, “Wanda’s Desk,” an infamous piece of furniture connected to the disgraced former governor, has been found.

“I located [Wanda’s Desk] in the basement of the state capitol,” Zeigler wrote on Tuesday. He said the furniture had been moves six times since being near the governor’s office, and is now in use by a policy adviser in the Capitol.

“It was in storage for a while, for no apparent reason,” he added.

Wanda’s desk” quickly became a political meme in Alabama since Yellowhammer first leaked audio of Bentley’s inappropriate conversation with Rebekah Mason.

In the recordings, the Governor calls Mrs. Mason “baby” and discusses how much he enjoys standing behind her and touching her breasts. He also references a past encounter and says if they are going to do “that” again, they will need to start locking the door and also consider moving “Wanda’s” desk further away, presumably referencing executive assistant Wanda Kelly, whose Capitol office is just outside of the Governor’s.

As efforts to remove Bentley from office, two state legislators- Reps. Ed Henry (R- Hartselle), and Johnny Mack Morrow (D- Red Bay) had tried to locate the desk, but were denied access to the area where Kelly’s office was situated.

Zeigler began the audit of the Capitol on Monday. Later in the week, the audits will move to Wynfield, the newer governor’s mansion in East Montgomery, and the governor’s office in the state capitol. Next week, they go to the “Governor’s Mansion at the Beach.”

Bentley was reportedly responsible for 257 state assets worth $891,682.54 at the historic governor’s mansion alone.

