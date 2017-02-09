Alabama Congressional Delegation reacts to appointment of Strange to U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The current members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation are about to have a new colleague. Following last night’s confirmation of Jeff Sessions as the next U.S. Attorney General, Gov. Robert Bentley (R-Ala.) announced that current Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange (R) will be succeeding him.

With the news breaking this morning, Alabama’s federal representatives have weighed in with their overwhelmingly positive thoughts on the governor’s decision.

Strange will serve alongside Alabama’s senior senator, Richard Shelby, who is excited to work with the new senator in D.C. “Luther Strange is known for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, which will continue to be critical in this new role,” said Sen. Shelby (R-Ala.). “I have always known Luther to have the best interest of the state of Alabama in the forefront of his mind, and I look forward to partnering with him to fight for conservative principles in the Senate.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL1, specifically mentioned that he hopes he can work with the new senator on issues important to his district. “I want to congratulate Luther Strange on his appointment to the United States Senate. I look forward to working with him to advance policies and legislation important to families and small businesses in Southwest Alabama,” Byrne said. “Alabama has always had a strong and united Congressional delegation, and I look forward to working with Luther to keep that tradition alive.”

Like Byrne, Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL2) cited Alabama’s history of coordination amongst the delegation; a tradition she hopes continues. “Alabama’s congressional delegation has a long history of working together to promote our state’s interests – from supporting our significant military footprint to looking out for Alabama farmers,” Roby said. “I welcome Luther to the delegation, and I look forward to working with him.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL4), another contender for the senate seat, offered a unique perspective on the selection and wished Strange the best at his new job. “I would like to welcome Luther Strange to the United States Senate and congratulate him on his appointment. I look forward to working with Senator Strange, and the rest of our Alabama delegation, to advance Alabama values in Washington,” he said. “It was an honor to be considered by Governor Bentley for the Senate seat. Yet, I have one of the greatest jobs in the world representing the people of Alabama’s 4th Congressional District in Washington, and serving as a member of the House Appropriations Committee.”

As a friend of Strange, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL5) was happy for the AG to get an opportunity to serve on Capitol Hill. “I know Luther Strange quite well, having gotten to know him both during campaigns and during his service as Alabama’s Attorney General,” he said. “I look forward to working with Luther in the U.S. Senate and will do everything I can to help him be the best senator he can possibly be, both because he is my friend and because that is exactly what Alabama and America need at this critical junction in our history.”

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL6) looks forward to working with Strange on the unified Republican government’s conservative agenda. “Congratulations to Luther Strange on his appointment to the United States Senate,” Palmer said. “I look forward to working with Senator Strange as we continue to promote and advance conservative legislation and true Alabama values.”

During his time as Alabama’s Attorney General, Strange developed a reputation for going against his own party if needed. At times, he weighed in on legislative issues, urging lawmakers to solve state budget issues with “conservative solutions” rather than increased taxes or gambling. He also took a string stance against fantasy sports websites such as Draft Kings and Fan Duel, going as far as to shut them down within the state’s borders.