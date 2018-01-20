Ivey urges quick end to federal gov’t shutdown, says ‘no immediate impact on current state services’

In a statement released Saturday, Gov. Kay Ivey reacted to the federal government shutdown that began 12 hours earlier. Lawmakers were unable to pass legislation to avert the shutdown by a 50-49 roll call vote, which required 60 votes to proceed to an up-or-down vote. That bill would have funded the federal government through February 16.

Ivey said she had called on Alabama’s federal lawmakers to seek a prompt resolution, but added that no state services would be impacted by the shutdown.

“I am disappointed in Senate Democratic Leadership in Washington for their failure to pass a Continuing Resolution to fund the federal government,” Ivey said in the statement. “I have been in contact with Alabama’s Congressional Delegation and stressed the importance of avoiding a government shutdown. Although the shutdown should be ended quickly, so that important government services including the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are funded, a shutdown will have no immediate impact on current state services. The business of Alabama state government will continue as usual, despite the inaction of liberal politicians in Washington.”

