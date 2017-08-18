Group Plans to Build Tiny House Village for Homeless Veterans

A nonprofit group Forever and Always Patriots plans to develop a tiny house community in Walker County aimed at helping homeless veterans. According to ABC 33/40, the group just purchased their first of 20 tiny homes that they hope to provide for veterans to live in at minimal cost.

Amanda Phillips, a local house flipper, is donating her talent to design the interior of the homes. She hopes the 560 square foot home will help a veteran transform his life.

Karla Albertus, a co-founder of the group, is grateful for the donations from people like Phillips. “It’s so exciting to see people who are as passionate about the veterans as I am.” Albertus says the homes will be available to veterans for as long as they need them. “We’ve contacted the Veterans Administration. They’ve committed to making us a remote location for the veterans to be able to come out.”

The village will focus on providing a good quality of life for the veterans. The community will be pet friendly and have space for planting gardens. “If the veteran has something to look forward to, be it tending his garden or tending his animal, whatever it is, he’s going to be better about himself and he’s going to feel like he’s important,” Albertus said. The community will also be dedicated to helping veterans learn trades and find jobs.

Forever and Always Patriots is still looking for a location for the project. They are also in the process of fundraising to be able to build more houses. The group is planning a car show fundraiser in Sumiton on Saturday, September 2 in front of the Vapors 4 You store on highway 78.