The Ford Faction Talks With Luther Strange Outside The Talking Points

Luther Strange talks about his views on pro-life, family, and repeal of the ACA (Obamacare). He emphasized the advantages of being the incumbent and how his victory would make a smooth transition as the work could continue without interruption. He stated that he shares the same basic values as Judge Moore and would vote and has voted consistently with conservatives on legislative actions. He warned against activist judges being allowed to defy federal rulings because the ruling could be conservative in nature and a more liberal judge would not be forced to comply with a law he or she refuses to apply.

