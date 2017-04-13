Iconic Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah to host free legal advice day

BESSEMER, Ala. — With billboards all over the state, every Alabamian has become familiar with the name Alexander Shunnarah. The local attorney has evolved into a state icon, and his practice only continues to grow throughout the southeast. Now, Shunnarah wants to give back to the community he calls home with a free legal advice day on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Bessemer Legacy YMCA and will offer anyone the opportunity to ask attorneys important questions regarding auto and motorcycle accidents, social security, dangerous drugs, work injuries, wrongful death, nursing home abuse, sexual assault, defective medical devices, and more.

Shunnarah hand-picked the team of lawyers that will be present at the event, as they represent the very best his firm has to offer.

Ronnie Rice, a community engagement specialist for Shunnarah, emphasized that the event is about helping the people in Shunnarah’s local Alabama community. “Mr. Shunnarah loves the community. He knows that the community has given so much to him, so he wants to give something back to the community,” Rice said.

Shunnarah will be there personally, and he encourages people to come talk to him, get to know him, and pick his brain on legal issues. “He’s a good christian guy, and he’s down to Earth,” Rice said. “When people meet him they’re definitely going to see that.”

Rice noted that Shunnarah wants to make “free legal advice day” an ongoing service. “This is something completely free; we’re not expecting anything in return,” Rice said. “We’re going to see what the turnout is, and from that we’ll determine how often we’ll do this.”

Over the past several years, Shunnarah’s firm has expanded outside of Alabama and into other portions of the southeast. According to Rice, the secret to the firm’s success is simple: treating people right. “I know it sounds cliché, but treating people right – whether its the client, employees, or even competitors – means that people are going to return the favor ten times over.”