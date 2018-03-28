Alabama Business Spotlight: Birmingham manufacturing company operating in more than 100 countries worldwide
Since President Trump took office in 2017, his agenda to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States has created a mini-renaissance in the industry, creating approximately 222,000 new jobs for Americans. Manufacturing companies are moving operations back to the United States as the economic environment becomes more favorable for businesses. As many organizations are bringing jobs back to the United States, one Alabama manufacturing company has been a steady source of employment for Americans for the last 89 years.
Altec, an equipment company based in Birmingham, was founded in 1929 by Lee Styslinger.
What began as a small truck equipment business has grown to become a leading provider of services and equipment in the electric utility, telecommunications, contractor, lights & signs and tree care markets. Altec now serves clients throughout the United States and in more than 100 countries.
Altec played a key role in the development of mechanized equipment that helped to construct the electrical grid system in the United States. Before mechanized equipment, maintenance of the grid system required employees to climb electrical poles to repair power lines, a slow and dangerous task. Altec was instrumental in the effort to engineer and manufacture truck-mounted aerial equipment for the utility industry, which has allowed for power companies to rapidly
expand electrical power across the United States.
Altec’s reputation for creating innovative, high-quality products is recognized on a national level. Last year, Altec was chosen to represent Alabama at the Made in America event at the White House, which highlighted an American-made product from each of the 50 states. The event was a kick-off of President Trump’s initiative to highlight and celebrate the importance of manufacturing for economic growth in the United States and job creation opportunities for American workers.
“We were honored to be asked to help represent the outstanding manufacturers throughout the country at the ‘Made in America’ product showcase at the White House,” said Lee Styslinger III, current Altec Chairman and CEO. “I was particularly pleased with the event’s message to celebrate the American worker and the important contribution each of them makes to the success of this nation.”
Altec’s founder, Lee Styslinger Sr., moved from Pittsburgh, Pa. to Birmingham in 1929 to establish the company. He considered Birmingham the “Pittsburgh of the South,” as the steel and manufacturing markets were strong in both cities. Through technological advancements and forward-thinking leaders, Altec has been able to adapt to the changing industry, and continues to offer products tailored to meet their customers’ needs.
When describing the company’s accomplishments, Mark Wegel, Director of Public Affairs for Altec, said, “We have always maintained a commitment to total customer satisfaction and strive to be the industry leader in innovative product design and integrated safety features. We believe our people are our greatest strength and our customer is the main focus.”
Although Altec provides products and services on a global scale, the company is still committed to Alabama, and to seeing the business community thrive throughout the state. Altec is a member of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), and decided to join because of the BCA’s commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of businesses throughout the state.
“The BCA’s focus on job creation, economic development, ethics reform and positive change to the public education system make it an effective advocate for Alabama, and we’re proud be a partner,” said Wegel.
Altec’s undisputed success over the last century exemplifies an Alabama success story. The company has provided jobs, income, and stability to Alabamians throughout decades of political and economic transitions. Their innovative products meet the needs of customers around the world, and their continued presence in Alabama bolsters the state’s reputation for helping businesses prosper.
About the Business Council of Alabama: For more than three decades, the Business Council of Alabama has been Alabama’s foremost voice for business, standing up for Alabama businesses that are the job creators and innovators driving our state’s economy. Through this Business Spotlight Series, the BCA tells the stories of these businesses that proudly call Alabama home and in the process, we hope to show why we work hard every day making a sweet home for
business. For more information about the BCA, please visit their website.