Letter to Editor: ‘What’s a man to do when any person anywhere can make accusations with little or no evidence?’





In just over a month before the Senate election, multiple women came out with information regarding Judge Moore.

I use the word information because not all the women accused Judge Moore of anything. There were, by my count, three accusations. Two were juveniles when they allege Judge Moore assaulted them, one was an adult.

Mr. Bryars is right in his 19 November editorial. These women are deserving of the same love and respect God commands of us. Those of us who have not done that should be ashamed.

As bad as the three accusations are, we may never know the truth. Should they be believed simply because the women made them? Some have said “Yes, absolutely!” Others have said, “Not at all,” for reasons elucidated in many articles.

There are, I think, two much more problematic concerns here that seem to have been lost in the cacophony. In no particular order, the first is the assault on men generally. The second is McConnell et al. suggesting that if elected, the Senate will simply remove him. Both are significant and both run counter to what America stands for.

As Megan Fox notes on PJmedia, there is a presumption of innocence. And, not just in a court of law. What about society? What’s a man to do when any person, anywhere, can make accusations with little or no evidence? This is a fundamental tenet of the American experiment. Men, and sometimes women, are all too often destroyed by rumor, innuendo and accusations. This must stop!

As for the call of many in the Senate for removal, do we want that? Do we want the Senate to decide who is worthy to be a senator, in their eyes?

If We The People allow that, then everything this country is and was founded on is lost. Much more so than anything Judge Moore did or did not do.

Jeffrey P. Rush

Bessemer

(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a guest series. We invite conservatives in Alabama to submit their opinions about the Roy Moore issue. Please find submission guidelines here.)