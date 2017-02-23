Shakeup: Alabama House Republican leader resigns from post

The Alabama House Republican Caucus has gone through no shortage of changes in the past year. Now, one more major shift was announced on Wednesday: House Majority Leader Micky Hammon (R- Decatur) is resigning from his post. He’s served in the leadership position since the GOP claimed a legislative majority in 2010.

He said the decision came after “much thought and consideration” following what had been described as a divided meeting of House Republicans last week.

In a statement, he pointed to House Democrats, who elected Rep. Anthony Daniels (D- Huntsville) to take the place of former House Minority Leader Rep. Craig Ford (D- Gadsden).

“The Democrat Caucus elected a new minority leader earlier this month, and after serving in my role for the past six years, it is time for House Republicans to have new leadership, as well,” he said.

“I’m forever grateful that my GOP colleagues elected me as their leader over two separate quadrenniums, and while I will not be serving as quarterback in the future, I’ll continue to be a proud member of the Republican team and will do everything in my power to help pass our agenda and other conservative reform measures,” Hammon added.

The House Republican Caucus is expected to elect a new leader next week.

Rep. Hammon helped shepherd several major pieces of legislation behind-the-scenes during his time as Majority Leader. He is best known for his role as the sponsor of the state GOP’s immigration reform effort that passed in 2011.

The House Republican Caucus includes 72 out of 105 total state representatives.