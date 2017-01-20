Failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Parker Griffith considers another run

Parker Griffith, a former Democrat candidate for governor, has indicated interest in mounting a new campaign for the state’s top elected spot.

A former one-term Democratic Congressman, Griffith briefly turned Republican from 2009-2013 before returning to his liberal roots to run against Governor Bentley in 2014. Though he was heavily funded by the Alabama Education Association and other left-leaning groups, he lost to the Republican governor when he garnered only 36 percent of the vote.

When asked if he would seek the powerful position in 2018, he said he would “probably” organize a bid.

“We are 46th or 47th in education. We are pulling up last in health care results … The middle class is melting away,” Griffith told the Associated Press.

Griffith, who also lost twice in challenges against current Congressman Mo Brooks, would face an uphill battle if he decides to run for almost any elected office.

In the past gubernatorial election, he pushed unpopular policies like Medicaid expansion and the creation of a state lottery. He infamously claimed that, “America’s greatest enemy is America and materialism,” and went on to say that there is “nothing to fear from radical Islam.” He continues to engage in a war of words against Joe Reed, the chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. He remains outspoken against Donald Trump, who won the Yellowhammer State handily with 62 percent of the vote.

Parker is not the only Democrat who has confirmed interest in becoming governor. House Minority Leader Craig Ford (D-Gadsden) says that he’s considering a run, as has former state Supreme Court Justice Sue Bell Cobb.