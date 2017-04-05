Armed and prayerful: House passes bill allowing deadly self-defense in Alabama churches

The Alabama House has taken divine protection to another level. On Tuesday, Representatives gave their nod to a bill that would allow the use of deadly force in a church, if necessary for self-defense.

House Bill 36, sponsored by Rep. Lynn Greer (R- Rogersville), would grant protections to individuals compelled to use force in order to defend themselves. His legislation expands on the current Stand Your Ground law.

An earlier version of the bill would have allowed the creation of hired armed guards in churches. Rep. Greer said he pulled back from the original intent of the legislation after hearing concerns from law enforcement, who have said they didn’t want the responsibility of training church security forces.

“I never dreamed the world would get in the shape that it’s in my lifetime but it has,” Greer once said of his bill in an interview with AL.com. “There are crazy folks on earth and some of them might show up at a church one Sunday.”

“I personally think you need church security,” he added. “In my checking around, I found that most churches do have it. Of course, the attendees don’t necessarily know who they are. I just think it’s necessary.”

According to Greer, several church leaders in his district requested that he introduce the bill. While guns are not prohibited in churches currently, his legislation would provide legal cover in the event that a parishioner would have to exercise that right.

HB 36 now moves on to the Alabama Senate for consideration.