Alabama Senate Leader Marsh proposes resolution praising Trump for keeping his promises

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — In one of the first acts of the 2017 Legislative Session, State Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) introduced a resolution to applaud President Donald Trump for taking “swift action to fulfill has campaign promises to the people of the United States.”

During his first two weeks in office, Trump has already approved 22 executive actions, including an immigration and refugee freeze that has been struck down by the federal courts. He has also required the rollback of regulations, banned the funding of overseas abortions, and appointed the conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Be it resolved by the Senate of the Legislature of Alabama, that the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is hereby heartily commended and congratulated on his election and immediate attention to reducing regulations, utilizing American resources, restricting taxpayer funding for foreign abortions, beginning the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, and thereby, making America great again,” the resolution reads.

Marsh’s resolution also implores that Congress confirm Sen. Jeff Session (R-Ala.) as the next U.S. Attorney General and Neil Gorsuch as the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Since Alabama was one of the first states to fully support President Donald Trump, I thought that it was important to recognize his success,” Marsh said. “In a move rarely seen by politicians, he has quickly started to act on many of the promises he made during his campaign. I look forward to working with President Trump and his administration as he repeals costly regulations and puts America back to work.”