Alabama Attorney General Drops The Hammer On Illegal Gambling

Yesterday Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Jefferson County District Attorney Pro Tem Danny Carr announced their court victory over an Alabama gambling facility.

Under Alabama law, it is illegal to operate a slot machine in the state, so when Marshall and Carr learned that Redibids (an online gambling site) was soliciting business in Alabama, they went after them.

In a decision by the Jefferson County Circuit Court, they ruled that offering computer systems with software that included illegal sweepstakes games fell under the umbrella of Alabama’s anti-gambling laws. The court also held that all the seized machines will be forfeited to the state, and the seized money will be placed in the general fund.

The AG also announced that he has issued a cease and desist letter to the company’s website, which Marshall claims is making online gambling accessible in the state of Alabama.

In a statement on the case, AG Marshall said,

“It is my duty as Attorney General to uphold Alabama law and protect those who may otherwise unwittingly fall prey to this type of illegal activity. I was pleased to work side-by-side with District Attorney Danny Carr and Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale to ensure that those who willingly seek to take advantage of Alabamians and break our laws are held to account.”

Jefferson County District Attorney Pro Tem Carr added,

“The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is determined to protect our citizens from all forms of financial exploitation. Bid City profited by targeting our communities, and misrepresenting their slot-style machines as legal sweepstakes. My office is bound to uphold the law of the State of Alabama, and is dedicated to dismantling all illegal enterprises operating within our jurisdiction. I thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for its tireless investigative work, and the Attorney General’s Office for its assistance in this case.”