Roy Moore files complaint to stop Doug Jones certification

Defeated Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore late Wednesday filed a complaint seeking to block the formal certification of Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in this month’s special election.

The state canvasing board is set to make that victory official today.

But Moore filed a complaint in Montgomery County Circuit Court asking a judge to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone certification pending a “thorough investigation” of possible fraud.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” Moore said in a statement. “We call on Secretary of State (John) Merrill to delay certification until there is a thorough investigation of what three independent election experts agree took place: election fraud sufficient to overturn the outcome of the election.”

The campaign said in a news release that Moore took a polygraph test that confirms he is telling the truth when he denies sexual misconduct allegations made against him during the final month of the campaign.

“It’s appalling that the Democrat Senate Majority PAC and the Republican Senate Leadership Fund both spent millions to run false and malicious ads against me in this campaign,” he said in a statement.

Moore’s campaign claims that three national election integrity experts concluded that “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty … election fraud occurred.”

The campaign submitted affidavits from the experts citing irregularities in 20 precincts in Jefferson County that would reverse the outcome.

One of the experts, Richard Charnin, who has written four books on election fraud, placed the probability of the election results in these precincts happening naturally at less than 1 in 15 billion.

Charnin is a colorful character who has dabbled in John F. Kennedy assassination conspiracy theories and and written extensively about supposed election fraud. In a book published earlier this year, he argues that President Donald Trump actually won the popular vote, even though official results indicate that Democrat Hillary Clinton won it by about 3 million votes.

“Mainstream media pundits claim that Clinton won the primary and presidential election by three million votes. It’s a myth,” he wrote in the book. “They fail to consider the FACT that the recorded vote is ALWAYS fraudulent.”

The book, “Trump Won The True Vote,” accuses the media of ignoring fraud in both the general election and the Democratic primaries.

“The establishment-dominated media was in the tank for Hillary Clinton in the primary and general elections,” Charnin wrote.

About the Senate race, Charnin wrote in a blog post that it is mathematically improbable that Jones won the election by a little more than 20,000 votes as the returns indicate.

“Did 75% of Clinton and 45% of Trump voters return in 2017?” he wrote. “That’s what was required to match the recorded vote.”

Charnin, who holds three degrees in applied mathematics, wrote that Moore likely won by anywhere from 24,000 votes to 117,000 votes, based on an analysis using the 2016 election as a baseline.

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter.