Richard Shelby on Mitt Romney for U.S. Senate: ‘I hope he will run — I would encourage him to run’

Friday in an interview with The Hill, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) encouraged former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, to run for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah).

Shelby told The Hill’s Molly Hooper that Romney would be a good “fit” in the Senate.

“I hope he runs,” Shelby said. “I have a lot of respect for Gov. Romney. I think he would fit in in the Senate. I think he would bring another strong dimension to the Senate and a lot of leadership qualities. So, I hope he will run. I would encourage him to run.”

