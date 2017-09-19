Police Ask For Help In Alabama Hit-And-Run

As reported by the Meridian Star, an Alabama man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Eric James Herlong, 38, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning near highway marker 39, which is approximately two miles west of Epes, Alabama.

Police indicate that Herlong was the victim of a hit-and-run, and was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information surrounding Herlong’s death to come forward.

If you have information that might assist in the investigation, please call (205) 553-5531.