$2 Million Facility Built To Support Local Farmers

As reported by the Dothan Eagle, the Farmer’s First Peanut Company has opened a peanut-buying station in Geneva County, Alabama.

Board member Jason Vinson told the WKRG that this new station can process 20,000 tons of peanuts at a time, giving Alabama peanut farmers far greater processing capabilities. The $2 million facility will allow local farmers to process their peanuts so they can sell them to a Birdsong Peanuts in Georgia.

Touching on what the new station might mean for local farmers, Vinson said, “Competition is good and it keeps us all on a level playing field. . .We’ve all sold to big companies before and we’re still selling to them. This just gives us a locally owned option and is a big asset to the community.”

According to Farmers First Company spokesperson, Debbie Faine, the new facility is the first of its kind in many years.

Per a 2010 report, Geneva County ranks third in Alabama for peanut production and peanuts are the county’s third-largest agricultural commodity behind poultry and eggs.