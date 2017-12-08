Moore Campaign: TV stations pull false ads attacking Roy Moore

After being outed for false advertising by Secretary of State John Merrill, the Montgomery Advertiser, and the Roy Moore for US Senate Campaign, Alabama television stations are pulling from rotation misleading ads paid for by the Highway 31 political action committee. As of Thursday morning, two stations have pulled the ad, and others are expected to follow suit.

This morning at a press conference in Montgomery, Moore Campaign spokesperson Ben DuPre called out Highway 31 for maliciously maligning Judge Moore and hiding their millions of dollars from public view and said that they have now pivoted to “voter intimidation.”

Yesterday, the Moore Campaign announced that cease and desist letters had been sent to Alabama TV stations which were airing the ad.

On Wednesday night, Secretary of State John Merrill announced that Google, in an unprecedented move, has pulled the false ads and Alabama newspapers statewide are being forced to headline the fact that the ads are misleading.

The Moore Campaign will relentlessly fight for the truth and see to it that the people’s senate seat is not stolen by outside elites with no concern for truth or integrity.

(Press Release / Roy Moore for Senate)