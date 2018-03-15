Alabama man arrested on child porn, drug charges

A 22-year-old Alabama man has been arrested on child porn and drug charges after authorities found both in his Tuscaloosa apartment.

Nathaniel Jones has told police he owned the laptop containing child porn found during the search. Tuscaloosa Police Department Lt. Teena Richardson tells AL. com the agency’s Juvenile Division searched Jones’ apartment Friday and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the computer. The department didn’t say what led them to search Jones’ apartment.



Jones is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17.

He’s out on bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

