Shelby bets Washington senator two racks of Dreamland ribs that Bama will beat UW

As college football playoff games kick off, nationwide rivalries have just begun to heat up. Now, one of the Yellowhammer State’s Senators is making a wager against one of his colleagues that the University of Alabama’s winning streak will continue against the University of Washington.

The Alabama Senator bet his Washington State counterpart, Maria Cantwell (D- WA), that the #1-ranked Crimson Tide will beat the #4-ranked Washington Huskies in the upcoming Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. In the unlikely event that the Tide loses, Shelby will deliver two racks of Dreamland BBQ ribs to Cantwell’s office. She has agreed to provide an order of salmon to Shelby’s office if the Huskies lose.

“These two teams should be extremely proud of their accomplishments so far in the season,” said Senator Shelby. “I have no doubt that Coach Saban will have our team prepared and that they will represent our state well during this match-up. I’m pleased to enter into this friendly wager with my colleague, and I’m confident that the Crimson Tide will prevail and take us into another national championship game.”

Senator Cantwell said she expects the game to be “one of the best of the year.”

“There’s no doubt that Alabama has a powerhouse program, but I’ll be cheering the Dawgs on to victory,” she said.

It’s not the first time state leaders have placed friendly wagers with their colleagues over Alabama football. In February, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was spotted on Capitol Hill wearing a Crimson Tide tie after the losing a bet with Senator Jeff Sessions. At the time, UA had just beat Clemson for the national championship title.

The Peach Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 31 at 3:00pm EST in Atlanta.