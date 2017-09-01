Alabama v. Clemson: Has it turned into Warriors v. Cavs rivalry?

Alabama has faced Clemson in the last two title games. The NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers have faced the Golden State Warriors in the last two title games. Alabama won the first and lost the other. The Cavs won the first and lost the other. In light these similarities, ESPN raised an interesting question: Are Alabama and Clemson destined to become a rivalry equal to the one dominating the NBA?

Alabama and Clemson are both entering the season highly touted. Both ranked within the top ten. While the ranking system in the NBA is different from college football, the Cavs and Warriors are both the top picks to win their conferences. Alabama and Clemson both lost key players. Alabama lost defensive star, Jonathan Allen. Clemson lost superstar QB, Deshaun Watson. The Cavs still have James, and the Warriors still have Curry and KD. Both teams have a culture of success. Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney push their teams forward. The Cavs and the Warriors have a similar situation. Alabama is angry over their loss in last January’s championship. LeBron James is out for blood after he was nearly swept by the Warriors.

So, is there a connection? It certainly seems like there could be. Thankfully, we’ll know soon enough. College football is here, once again!