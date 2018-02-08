If America is so terrible to immigrants, why does Pelosi’s grandson want to be Guatemalan?

(Opinion) Democrats would tell you illegal immigrants in this country are horribly mistreated. That they come here seeking the “American Way” and we are rounding them up and deporting them back to their home countries. Even “DREAMers”, some of whom have been here for decades, are treated so poorly, they want to stay. In fact, they are treated so egregiously, that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tells us that her 6-year-old grandson wants to be an immigrant from Guatemala:

“And when he had his sixth birthday… he had a very close friend whose name is Antonio, he’s from Guatemala. And he has beautiful tan skinned, beautiful brown eyes, and this was a proud day for me, because when my grandson blew out the candles on his cake, they said did you make a wish?

He said yes, he made a wish. What is your wish? I wish I had brown skin and brown eyes like Antonio.

So beautiful. So beautiful. The beauty is in the mix. The face of the future for our country is all-American. And that has many versions.”

Why this matters: So which is it, is America terrible to these people or is America so great to these people that a privileged little white boy wants to be one of them? The reality is pretty easy to figure out. When illegals come into our country, they consume resources, they attend American public schools for free, and they have about 50 percent of the United States Congress advocating for special treatment for them. But we should ignore all of that and give this kid his wish. Let’s treat him the way his Grammy Nancy claims we treat illegals. Let’s round him up and send him back to Guatemala. #DeportNancyPelosisGrandson

The details:

— A report last year shows there are roughly 11.3 million illegal aliens in the United States. The number who were brought here as children has ranged from 800,000 to 3.6 million depending on the source.

— Pelosi gave an eight-plus hour speech on the floor of the House in favor of amnesty for illegal aliens yesterday and it was mostly for show.

— The debate on whether to grant amnesty to illegal aliens could have become a major hurdle to budgeting deals if Democrats would not have caved.

— The Federation for American Immigration Reform says illegal immigration costs the United States $135 billion dollars a year.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.