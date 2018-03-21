Newest Stories

Alabama House committee to debate raising age for rifle purchases 8 mins ago / News
AUDIO: Birmingham radio’s Matt Murphy confronts Alabama GOP AG hopeful Alice Martin over Robert Bentley ‘interview’ contradictions 38 mins ago / News
Alabama votes 98-0 to close loophole in drunk driving law 1 hour ago / News
Middle class workers are bailing on California and making for these red states 2 hours ago / News
Longtime journalist, Tuscaloosa native and Pulitzer Prize winner Les Payne dies 15 hours ago / News
Peggy Sutton is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 15 hours ago / Feature
BCA endorsement is a real head-scratcher 16 hours ago / Editorial
Auburn takes part in urban tree canopy study 16 hours ago / News
Alabama Sheriff’s Association director: Jail food allowance reform ‘should have been done 50 years ago’ 17 hours ago / News
Payday lending isn’t necessarily predatory lending, but it can be necessary for the working poor 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama civil asset forfeiture reform calls for transparency 17 hours ago / News
It’s time to change the law on pocketing money for feeding inmates for the whole state, not just for Etowah County 18 hours ago / Opinion
Severe storms spawn tornadoes, damage homes in Southeast US 18 hours ago / News
Ivey signs health care contract for prisons 19 hours ago / News
Cultural Marxists are using schools, courts to target Christianity 20 hours ago / Opinion
Storms strike college, leave trail of damage across South 20 hours ago / News
Sen. Shelby’s ascent to Appropriations chair has Georgians worried over decades-long water war with Alabama, Florida 21 hours ago / News
10 million southerners remain under storm threat 21 hours ago / News
The only solution to gun violence in schools is … more guns in schools 22 hours ago / Opinion
Karrie Webb gets US Women’s Open spot at Alabama 22 hours ago / News
Middle class workers are bailing on California and making for these red states

Middle-class families are leaving California in droves and heading for red states as rental prices and gas taxes continue sky rocketing in the Golden State, according to a Wednesday CNBC report.California’s high housing prices and rising gas prices are driving away what remains of the state’s low income citizens. Those migrating from the coastal state are making way for places like Las Vegas and Arizona, where housing prices are relatively cheap compared to California.

“Lower income Californians are the ones who are leaving, not higher income,” research and consulting firm Beacon Economics partner Christopher Thornberg told CNBC reporters. He based his analysis on U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data, which show more people moved out of California from 2016 to 2017 than into the state.

California saw a loss of over 138,000 people in that 12-month period, according to the data, while Texas experienced an uptick of more than 79,000 people. Arizona and Nevada, meanwhile, gained more than 63,000 and 38,000 residents, respectively. California’s extraordinarily high gas taxes is another reason for the mass exodus, CNBC’s report noted.

Democratic Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law in April 2017 a 12 cents increase per gallon on citizens, which raises the tax on diesel fuel by 20 cents a gallon. It also implements an additional charge to annual vehicle license fees ranging from $25 to $175 depending on the automobile’s value.

The measure would save taxpayers money, Brown said. But the law became deeply unpopular — a November 2017 Los Angeles Times Poll showed more than half of Californians want to repeal the measure.

Things are now coming to a head as housing prices continue their upward march and California officials double down on gas taxes. The financial pressures are leading cash-strapped citizens to make for the East.  that Housing prices in the city of sin are far lower than in California, Dave Senser, a Californian planning a move to Las Vegas, told reporters.

“Rents here are crazy, if you can find a place, and they’re going to tax us to death. That’s what it feels like. At least in Nevada, they don’t have a state income tax. And every little bit helps,” Senser said, as he lives on a fixed income. “The government in the state of California isn’t helping people like myself. That’s why people are running out of this state now.”

Median monthly rent for a Los Angeles one-bedroom apartment is $2,300, while it’s more than $3,400 in San Francisco, according to industry tracker Zumper. The median rent for a Las Vegas one-bedroom unit is $925 and $945 in Phoenix. Some of the most popular areas for Californians from 2015 to 2017 were Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Colorado, United Van Lines data shows. Nevada remains a top destination, other experts also said.

(Image: Pexels.com)

Alabama House committee to debate raising age for rifle purchases

Alabama lawmakers will discuss whether to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar rifle, from 18 to 21.

The House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday will debate the bill by Rep. Juandalynn Givan.

The Birmingham Democrat said a vote will show if lawmakers are serious about making substantive changes to gun laws.

It is one of a number of proposals introduced after the Feb. 14 school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida.

Gun control measures have so far stalled in the GOP-controlled Alabama Legislature.  The committee will debate two others Wednesday.

One would allow judges to prohibit a person from possessing firearms for up to a year if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.  Another would ban the sale of assault-style rifles.

AUDIO: Birmingham radio’s Matt Murphy confronts Alabama GOP AG hopeful Alice Martin over Robert Bentley ‘interview’ contradictions

Tuesday on Talk 99.5’s “Matt and Aunie Show,” show co-host Matt Murphy and Republican Alabama Attorney General hopeful Alice Martin had a heated back-and-forth over Martin’s claim she had not “interviewed” for the Alabama attorney general vacancy that opened up after then-Attorney General Luther Strange was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Martin had raised the issue about the merits of current Attorney General Steve Marshall’s appointment by then-Gov. Robert Bentley, who at the time was under an investigation headed by Martin by the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

“If memory serves me correctly, you expressed concern when we had you on in February about the process by which [Steve Marshall] achieved that post,” Murphy said. “And I asked you a question – I just want to clean this up – regarding your interest in the job because you were acting attorney general at the time. And I think you said publicly since then you didn’t ask for the position.”

Martin responded by explaining she expressed interest upon learning of Bentley’s decision to appoint Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate but denied she had received an interview.

“Somebody was going to get that appointment,” she added. “What I hoped by saying ‘I will do it’ is that I could control that situation because whoever took that appointment was going to have to recuse from the Bentley investigation, which I had been running. But I wanted somebody who I knew would appoint, which I would have, somebody who had a background doing public corruption work and would go all the way to the end of the road.”

She went on to indicate she wasn’t satisfied by the progress made in the Bentley investigation to date.

“What happened to that grand jury investigation, folks? I think taxpayers want to know,” she said.

Murphy asked her again if she perceived her meeting with Bentley after the news of Strange appointment as an interview, to which she replied it wasn’t.

“When I got there, it wasn’t an interview,” Martin said.

Murphy then asked if she had written Bentley and thanked him for the interview.

“I don’t know if I did or not,” she replied. “And that’s fine if I did.”

Murphy then revealed his possession of a thank you note to Bentley from Martin, which according to Murphy said, “Thank you for the opportunity to interview for the appointment to serve as Alabama’s 50th attorney general.”

“Yes, that is what I said,” Martin said.

From there, the two debated the propriety of Martin seeking the appointment.

“How is it appropriate if you were over the investigation for the governor that you asked for something of value from the person you were investigating?” Murphy asked.

Martin cited the Alabama State Bar’s opinion that it was not inappropriate for Strange to have asked for the U.S. Senate appointment from Bentley, which she argued applied to her circumstances as well.

After a lengthy back-and-forth, which Murphy accused Martin of having “misrepresented herself” and then citing a February appearance, which Martin denied having the interview, Murphy pressed on.

“Were you lying then, or were you lying to the governor?” Murphy said.

“Thank you very much,” Martin replied. “I think I’ve answered the question.”

“So you misrepresented yourself during our first interview?” Murphy said.

“I don’t believe I did,” she answered.

In the February interview, Murphy asked Martin about interviewing for the position, to which Martin said did not consider her meeting with Bentley to be a job interview.

“He never asked me any questions about serving as the attorney general, so I don’t consider that it was a job interview,” she said. “I was asked to come, and by law, I was the acting attorney general.”

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.

Alabama votes 98-0 to close loophole in drunk driving law

Stricter regulations will be imposed on drunk drivers after a bill to close a loophole in the law and reduce road deaths passed a final vote in the House Tuesday. The vote was 98-0.

The legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jim McClendon will require drunk drivers to use an ignition interlock device after their first offense. An ignition interlock analyzes a driver’s breath and prevents a car from being started if alcohol is detected.

Alabama passed an ignition interlock bill in 2014 but didn’t require it for offenders who enter pretrial diversion. A similar law in Mississippi requires the device on the first offense. That state stopped more than double the amount of drunk drivers than Alabama in 2016, according to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization.

Longtime journalist, Tuscaloosa native and Pulitzer Prize winner Les Payne dies

Longtime New York journalist and Tuscaloosa native Les Payne has died at age 76.

Payne’s family confirmed his death to Newsday, where he worked for nearly four decades, rising through the ranks from reporter to associate managing editor. The newspaper reports Tuesday that Payne died unexpectedly Monday night at his home in Harlem.

Newsday Editor Deborah Henley says Payne established a standard of journalistic excellence that has been “a beacon for all who have come after him.”

Payne oversaw foreign and national coverage, was an editor of New York Newsday and wrote a column. He was part of a Newsday reporting team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 1974 for a series titled “The Heroin Trail.”

He also was a founding member and former president of the National Association of Black Journalists.

(Image: Darlene Lewis/Vimeo)

Peggy Sutton is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Peggy Sutton did not start out wanting to create a powerhouse food business. She just wanted to eat like her grandparents did.

Sutton, a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact, planted grains at her home in Fitzpatrick about 15 years ago and waited for them to sprout. Before the Industrial Revolution, most people made flour from spouted grains, not from crops harvested with a combine.

Sutton soaked the grains in mason jars in 2005, dried them and then ground them into flour with a small mill in her home.

“I was blown away by the taste,” she told Kitchn.com in 2015. “It was so good, and I was hooked. And to me, that’s actually the most important thing.”

The real benefit, the secret to Sutton’s commercial success, were the health features. She told Kitchn.com that flour from sprouted grains preserves vitamins and minerals that are eliminated in modern farming. Those nutrients produce naturally fortified flour.

At first, Sutton tried to spread the gospel of sprouted grains, but friends and relatives asked Sutton if she could just make the grains for them. She did, and To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co. was born, according to the company’s website. More than a decade later, Sutton’s idea has grown into a business that produces more than 3.6 million organic whole-grain sprouted flour a year and is the largest supplier of organic sprouted flours in the world.

The production moved from her home kitchen to a commercial kitchen inside a barn in 2006 and four years later moved up to a 7,200-square-foot facility. The company added a second facility in 2013 and expanded again in 2015. To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co. employs more than 30 people and ships grains, flours, legumes, seeds, nuts and other snacks to 14 different countries.

Sutton touts the not-too-subtle differences between her flour and the products on sale at the local supermarket.

“It’s the difference between eating a tomato and a potato,” she told Alabama Power’s Alabama NewsCenter last year. “Sprouted flour tastes better, is easier to digest, has more enzymes and is just more nutritious than regular flour.”

Sutton did not just luck into the business. She had spent three decades working in marketing and management positions in Montgomery, Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia. She returned home to Fitzpatrick, a rural community south of Montgomery, to take a job as director of the Alabama Hospice Organization.

Then, the flour business started to take off. Orders grew so fast that she decided to stop making baked goods and concentrate full time on producing flours. It was a call from Whole Foods that kicked the business to a different level. The chain grocery store wanted 10,000 pounds.

“At that time, we were only making about 1,000 pounds a week, but I knew we could do it,” she told Alabama NewsCenter. “Unfortunately, we live at the end of a dirt road, and the trucks couldn’t get in to pick up all that flour. So we had to expand.”

Sutton’s business even has landed her picture on the back of Kashi cereal boxes. She told This is Alabama last year that Kellogg’s, which makes the organic cereal, contacted her in 2014 and decided to use her image after hearing her company’s homegrown story and coming away impressed with the quality of the grain.

“I told my husband, it’s not the front of the Wheaties box, but I’m not complaining!” Sutton told the website.

Sutton will be honored with Gov. Kay Ivey in an awards event March 29 in Birmingham. The Yellowhammer Women of Impact event will honor 20 women making an impact in Alabama and will benefit Big Oak Ranch. Details and registration may be found here.

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter.

