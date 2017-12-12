NYC Terror Suspect: ‘Trump, You Failed To Protect Your Nation’

New York City terror suspect Akayed Ullah posted “Trump, you failed to protect your nation” on Facebook just prior to executing a botched terror bombing of the subway system.

Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi who moved to the United States on a family immigrant visa in 2011, attempted to cause major damage Monday morning with a homemade pipe bomb at a bus terminal close to Times Square, but the explosion only injured five people.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday reveals that prior to the bombing, Ullah made a Facebook post that stated: “Trump you failed to protect your nation,” according to NBC News.

Ullah has so far been charged with material support for a terrorist organization, use of weapons of mass destruction and bombing of a public place. He was not previously known by law enforcement to have any terror ties.

Prosecutors are expected to discuss the charges more in-depth later on Tuesday.

One law enforcement source told CNN that Ullah detonated the bomb because he was upset at Israel’s recent “incursion into Gaza.”

It’s not clear exactly what Ullah meant by that comment, but over the weekend, Israel targeted Gaza with airstrikes in response to rockets fired by Hamas. Those rockets came amid President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

