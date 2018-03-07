Improving the world one Facebook post at a time — AL(dot)com makes casting call for ‘a new kind of conversation on guns’

(Opinion) Help wanted: Alabama-based sports blog with liberal bias actively seeks candidates to join Facebook group for month-long “moderated” discussion about guns.

As part of its ongoing effort to make the world a better place, AL(dot)com announced a new initiative on Tuesday to get to the bottom of this whole gun thing once and for all.

The effort will launch the same weekend as the so-called “March for Our Lives” anti-gun protest in Washington, D.C., an event hastily assembled in the wake of last month’s shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

But don’t read anything into that. All opinions are welcome.

Candidates should be willing to participate under the direction of Alabama Media Group, which has lots of opinions about guns.

Such examples include commentary from columnist Kyle Whitmire, who is a one-man “war on dumb” fighting machine. He blames his generation and the one before it for creating the scenario “where monsters mowing down children with machine guns are treated like regrettable but natural occurrences and trying to constrain that violence would be as futile as trying to control the weather.”

It’s also the work of J.D. Crowe, who has lent his artistic talents to calling for “common-sense gun laws” on numerous occasions.

We would be remiss not to mention John Archibald, the dean of the opinion-leaders at this conglomerate of storied Alabama newspapers. Archibald describes guns as a deity in Alabama, and by extension calls the NRA its apostle.

“If you ain’t bowing down to Almighty Gun you’re wandering lost in the political wilderness of the Bible Belt,” he declared in an op-ed last year.

AL(dot)com’s contribution will be a small part of the effort organized by Advance Local, described as a “collection of local media organizations that includes AL.com,” but referred to by many as just “Newhouse.”

Should you be chosen for this groundbreaking opportunity, you could also be selected for an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the weekend of March 24 and March 25, the weekend that the “March for Our Lives” protest will be underway.

But don’t read anything into that. All opinions are welcome.

“The event will be led by trained facilitators who are experienced listeners and skilled at bringing together people across conflicting points of view,” the AL(dot)com story explains.

Applicants are asked to fill out a soul-searching questionnaire about how they want people to perceive their views on gun control.

Don’t miss this opportunity. Get in at the ground floor and make a difference in the political process by posting in a Facebook group that will be moderated by the best and brightest AL(dot)com has to offer.

