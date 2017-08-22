Alabama Community Grieves Loss of School Librarian Killed in his Home

As the homicide investigation continues for Mike Collins of Springville, Alabama, his shocked community mourns. Given the scores of comments on social media, it is apparent that Mike Colins was greatly beloved in his community.

Mr. Collins, 46, was a librarian at Odenville Middles school and yesterday St. Clair County High School posted this on its Facebook page.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. Mike Collins will be forever etched in the hearts and minds of the Odenville community. He gave so much to others and became a father figure to those he taught at the middle school and coached at the high school. Our hearts are saddened but our resolve is strong. As we move forward, we will be here to support your children, just as Mike did each and every day.

The Odenville Middle School is inviting community members to candlelight vigil tonight at 8:00 pm tonight at St. Clair County football practice field. Their post says, “Bring candles if you are able. Thank you for your prayers and support for our OMS family.”

Mr. Collins was found dead inside his home yesterday, and an autopsy is being performed today as the criminal investigation continues. A graduate of Jacksonville State University, Mr. Collins spent the last decade at Odenville Middle School as a teacher and librarian.

The St. Clair Baptist Association posted the following on their Facebook page,

SCBA offers prayers for the family of Librarian/Coach Mike Collins as well as the students, teachers, staff, and coaches at SCCHS, Odenville Middle School, and the Odenville community.