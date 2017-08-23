Phil Williams Announces Candidacy for State Senate

Local businessman and entrepreneur, Phil Williams, has announced that he is running for Alabama State Senate District 2. The district encompasses much of the Huntsville Metro Area, including Redstone Arsenal. Bill Holtzclaw, the district’s current senator, will not seek reelection. Williams, a Republican, currently represents District 6 in the Alabama Legislature.

Williams was raised on a small farm in rural Alabama and graduated from the University of Alabama at Huntsville with a degree in international business. Throughout his career, he has been involved with the development of several small businesses, specifically with technology start-up companies. Williams co-founded 3D Research Corporation in 2002 with his wife Lisa, and the two quickly built it into one of the fastest growing companies in both 2004 and 2005.

Williams began his political career in 2009, when he entered the special election for the Alabama Legislature and won a highly competitive election. According to a news release from his campaign, Williams has had quite a track record in Montgomery. He has opposed efforts to raise taxes on small businesses, fought to increase funding for education, and worked to pass the Alabama Ahead Act. He was reelected in 2010 and 2014 with no opposition from either political party.

“In the State Senate I will continue to fight against the business as usual mentality that typically results in higher taxes for us. Alabama deserves leaders that work to solve the problems facing our families and our state – not those that go to Montgomery to play political games. If we are going to move forward we must have fundamental change in how we approach education, funding for roads and reforming our government”

Williams’s platform focuses on the three E’s that he believes should be at the forefront of any Alabama political discussion: Education, Economy, and Ethics. Williams promises to fight to keep the schools in North Alabama the best in the state. “The education of our children must be our main objective if we are going to prepare our students for the jobs of the future.” He also pledges to fight to keep North Alabama growing economically. “I will continually look for ways to support our local business community that drives our economy.” Finally, Williams hopes to rid Montgomery of the stigma that has surrounded state politicians over the past few years. “Everybody knows how ugly Montgomery can be and I will continue to be very outspoken in challenging elected officials to maintain the highest ethical conduct.”

Williams and his wife Lisa have been married for 21 years and have one son. He likes to spend his time mentoring small businesses in the Huntsville area. The Republican primary will be held June 5, 2018.