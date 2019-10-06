Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Impeachment games, 2020 House and Senate races in Alabama, the sanctuary city of Decatur, Alabama and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Dr. Waymon Burke and guest host James Lomax take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Do Democrats finally have the goods they have been seeking to impeach President Donald Trump?

— How will all this impeachment talk about U.S. Senate and House races in Alabama?

— Is Decatur a sanctuary city?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Congressman Mo Brooks (D-Huntsville) to discuss the current impeachment fight in Washington D.C.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he tells Alabama lawmakers to prepare for a day when college football programs in Alabama may need to compete against programs that allow their players to obtain endorsements.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=521535395300817

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 min ago

Alabama’s Dauphin Island Sea Lab hosts special-needs children

Lindsay Davis lives 300 miles from Alabama’s Dauphin Island Sea Lab, but that isn’t deterring her from telling her schoolteacher where their class should go on its next field trip.

“I want to bring my whole school class here so they can all enjoy it. I want to come back.”

Lindsay was one of more than a dozen children who participated in Sea Stars, a three-day buddy camp designed for students with special needs and their guardians. JoAnn Moody, a marine educator at Dauphin Island Sea Lab, said the camp was designed to give the children and their families a chance to explore Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast in a hands-on and fun atmosphere.

“We know some of them are not used to being on the water, so hopefully they will expand that comfort zone out in the environment,” Moody said. “We are a marine education facility and that’s certainly what we hope to share with them, and to have a really good time, as well.”

Sea Stars buddy camp helps kids with developmental disabilities from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Moody said the Sea Stars camp was first held in 2011 but a lack of financial support kept the program dormant until this year when organizations such as the Rotary Club of Mobile and Krewe of Kindness donated the money needed to resurrect it.

“We were determined to do it this year,” Moody said. “The counselors have donated their time so that the camp is happening at only a small cost to the participants. That is really great.”

Participants explored Dauphin Island’s marine habitats including Mobile Bay, the salt marsh and the beach by boat, bus and walking. Darrel McKinney said he and his son had a great time.

“You can’t really put a price tag on it,” McKinney said. “You’re watching the wonder in your child’s eyes as they experience nature in our state. He just enjoyed the whole experience and I enjoyed watching him build these memories. I probably had more fun than he did.”

“Taking the kids out to the beach and having them hold ghost crabs in their hands, probably for the first time, and the way they encouraged each other to do things they maybe had not done before, such as touching a fish or holding that ghost crab — it’s just been really amazing to see them encourage each other and have these kind of new experiences,” Moody added. “They are so excited and we are excited for them to have this opportunity.”

To learn more about the Sea Stars camp at Dauphin Island Sea Lab, visit disl.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Birmingham’s Coca-Cola United is rolling out new flavors, packaging for holidays

The weather was a frightful 99 degrees outside Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United’s Birmingham headquarters Tuesday but inside it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The fourth-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. is among the first to roll out two new flavors for the Christmas holiday season: Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry. Coca-Cola United marked the occasion with a launch party full of holiday music and featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and the polar bear that has become a part of Coke Christmas promotions.

“With these new flavors, they kind of scream ‘holidays,’” said Rebecca Garner, media and promotions manager at Coca-Cola United.

Coca-Cola United will bottle the new flavors at its nine production facilities that serve parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The independent bottler has 10,000 employees, and in addition to the production facilities operates 53 sales and distribution centers.

In addition to the new flavors, the Birmingham company is rolling out new packaging for the holidays that features Santa and the popular bears from past marketing efforts. The Coca-Cola app can be used to unlock some augmented reality when a smartphone is pointed at the new bottles and cans.

The new flavors and packaging won’t launch in other markets for several weeks. Garner said it’s a sign of what Coke and Coca-Cola United have in the works.

“Next year is going to be really great year from us,” Garner said. “We’re going to be introducing a lot of new stuff, so stay tuned.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Alabama’s Ingram State Technical College gives inmates valued skills for jobs after release

Having the skills to perform a new, in-demand job, can be life-changing. For people coming out of prison, the transformation can be even more remarkable.

That’s the belief behind a program at Alabama’s Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville. Inmates coming out of prison in the state work with ISTC instructors to earn certifications in barbering, HVAC, plumbing and 14 other career and technical programs.

Thanks in large part to a grant from Alabama Power Foundation, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning program has grown tremendously at ISTC. The program awards associate of applied technology degrees, short-term certificates and industry certifications. Each of the awards has different credit hour requirements. To date, 255 students have earned credentials, including for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour general safety course, Environmental Protection Agency refrigerant handling and certified logistics assistant certificates. More than 200 students have been placed in jobs this year.

“We’ve been fortunate that Alabama Power has donated some equipment to us, and grants that have bought us equipment, and fortunate to have a lot of hands-on experience,” instructor Stan Humphries said.

ISTC works with more than 300 inmates at six sites to give them a trade and direction after their release. Former inmates like Robbie Wright are thankful for the second chance.

“It’s been a smooth transition for me,” Wright said. “I’ve been working for 71 or 72 days and haven’t run into any problems that he (Humphries) didn’t tell me about, and I know the proper training that I need.”

Annette Funderburk, president of ISTC, said grants like those from Alabama Power Foundation help give inmates a head start.

“The college cannot use our education funds for credentials, so the Alabama Power grant has helped in that way,” she said, adding those credentials “allow our students, once they graduate and once they’re released, to have those credentials in their hands when they go to the interviews and have an opportunity that maybe someone on the street might not have.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

Southern Research licenses technology to Agra for ‘waste-to-energy’ project

Waste from cities, restaurants and farms across the nation presents a problem because of resulting greenhouse gas emissions, but innovative technology developed by Southern Research could soon help address environmental concerns and spark investment that supports dynamic change.

Under a licensing deal that is the first of its kind, Southern Research’s Energy & Environment (E&E) division is providing an Irvine, California-based company with patented technology and specialized equipment for a “waste-to-energy” project.

Agriculture is a key marketspace for Agra Energy Corp. By partnering with dairy farmers across the nation, Agra Energy intends to use an advanced chemical-conversion process developed by Southern Research scientists to turn cow manure into clean, renewable fuels conventionally produced from crude oil.

Southern Research’s collaboration with Agra Energy comes at a time when concerns are rising about the negative impacts of solid waste produced at large-scale agricultural operations such as dairy, poultry and hog farms.

“We have to produce our food more sustainably,” said Corey Tyree, Ph.D., senior director of E&E at Southern Research. “There are opportunities to manage agricultural waste to do less harm to our land and water resources. One opportunity is to convert waste like manure into liquid fuels. This benefits the farmer and the environment. The technology being licensed to Agra enables all of this to happen.”

Tony Long, president of Agra Energy, said the Southern Research technology aligns with his company’s broad mission.

“Our directive, as an innovative renewable energy company, has a laser-focused agenda: implement engineering solutions that shift consumption away from fossil fuels, convert pollution sources into clean energy sources, and offer real economic returns that provoke real action within the industry and greater society,” Long said.

“We are excited to join our experienced team together with Southern Research to bring their base technology processes into commercialization.”

‘GTL’ process

Southern Research scientists developed the proprietary process being licensed to Agra Energy through work on a series of U.S. Department of Energy projects that explored how to convert low-rank coal and coal-biomass mixtures to high-quality liquid fuels, among other things.

Southern Research’s unique “gas-to-liquids” (GTL) process, patented in 2016, will feature in small-scale GTL units that Agra Energy will deploy to farms to produce renewable diesel and other valuable liquid fuels after the manure is converted into a synthesis gas, or syngas.

“Our GTL technology is a unique combination of novel stable catalysts with better yields to fuel and a reactor system with better heat management, improving efficiency,” said Amit Goyal, Ph.D., director of Southern Research’s Sustainable Chemistry and Catalysis laboratory.

“These advances allow technology to be deployed at smaller modular scales, enabling biogas obtained from farm manure to be converted to syngas and subsequently to fuels.”

While conventional GTL technology has been around for decades, it has required massive scale with major investment commitment. By utilizing Southern Research’s GTL process, Agra Energy aims to deploy the technology on a cost-efficient “micro” level across the nation.

As part of this collaboration, Southern Research is fabricating equipment in Birmingham that Agra Energy will install as a pilot program at a dairy farm in Wisconsin to demonstrate the capabilities of the technology.

‘Global potential’

Tyree said this agreement commercializing technology developed by scientists in Southern Research’s E&E division gives Agra Energy exclusive rights to the GTL process across the United States.

“While we think there is global potential long term, we are thrilled to partner with Agra and benefit U.S. farmers and the environment,” Tyree said.

He also expects other commercialization deals involving intellectual property created by Southern Research’s E&E scientists to be signed in the future.

This story originally appeared on Southern Research’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

17 hours ago

Auburn-Florida postgame – Quick hits

No. 7 Auburn got handed its first loss of the season against the No. 10 Florida Gators Saturday in Gainesville.

While the quality of play did not exactly live up to the hype surrounding this meeting of two top-10 teams, here are a few takeaways in the immediate aftermath:

Auburn PD probably received a few missing person reports for Boobie Whitlow. Midway through the third quarter, Whitlow caught a ball on the sidelines which had been thrown away by Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. It seemed as if that was the first time Whitlow had gotten his hands on the ball.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has said he wants to carefully measure Whitlocks’s carries in anticipation of the second half of the season. But I’m not sure this was what he had in mind. Whitlow had five carries for six yards in the first half. Whitlow picked up the pace a bit later in the third quarter and ended up with 81 yards on 18 carries but Auburn was never able to establish the run at critical moments.

Whitlow appeared to be frustrated after not receiving the ball on a second down RPO call midway through the third quarter, as there was open grass in front of him. One play later, quarterback Bo Nix threw an interception on his third down throw to the endzone.

Kevin Steele vs. Dan Mullen may have been the most fascinating matchup in the game. Auburn’s highly-ranked defense got stretched to the brink because of the struggles of the offense and the resulting disparity in plays. But the chess match which occurred for most of the game was worth the watch alone.

Every time one found a soft spot in the other’s unit, adjustments were made and a big play happened. Whether it was Steele’s response to the Florida crossing routes or Mullen’s response to the incessant pressure on his quarterback, these were two of the best coaches for their respective sides of the ball in the SEC.

Third down was not kind to the Tigers today. The offense looked out of sync all day and it struggled when it needed to execute the most – on third down. Auburn finished the game going 2 for 14 on third down conversions after going 1 for 8 on third down in the first half. They failed to convert on their first four third downs when needing three yards or less (see Whitlow above).

This is really a function of an offensive line which struggled to contain an active Florida front all day. However, you have to think there will be a fairly intense self-scout of third down play calls in the Auburn football offices this week.

Florida may have won but the recovery leading up to LSU next week is not going to be easy for them. The physicality of Auburn’s defense cannot be understated in a game like this. In the first quarter, middle linebacker K.J. Britt met the running back in the hole and delivered a vicious blow. It’s not often you see a running back getting knocked out at the line of scrimmage.

The Auburn pass rush recorded four sacks, and by the end of the game Trask was visibly tired of getting hit.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

