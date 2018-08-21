Subscription Preferences:

Alabama Democrats need to find a collective backbone and call for Chairwoman Nancy Worley to resign 1 min ago / Opinion
Charles Barkley: Going to Auburn ‘was the best decision I ever made’ (VIDEO) 1 hour ago / News
Mobile City Council votes down proposal to offer taxpayer funds for University of South Alabama stadium 1 hour ago / News
Report: Alabama among the states where $100 is worth the most 1 hour ago / News
Union suspends strike against soft drink bottler in Mobile 2 hours ago / News
High school students help Alabama company discover new antibiotics 2 hours ago / News
Alabama’s coal industry claims ‘victory’ after Trump admin proposes replacement to industry-killing Obama plan 4 hours ago / News
Lipscomb Police chief fired following arrest for marijuana possession 6 hours ago / News
Fire damages Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump worries about a ‘perjury trap,’ Alabama Democratic chairwoman calls Sen. Doug Jones racist, Governor Kay Ivey tries to save a U.S. House seat and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Governor Ivey creates group to encourage Census participation 7 hours ago / News
Alabama GOP leaders celebrate soaring economy, give credit to Governor Ivey and President Trump 7 hours ago / News
Rep. Mo Brooks touts big advantage against ‘extreme’ ‘socialist’ opponent, promises ‘we will keep this seat’ 8 hours ago / News
ALGOP chair Terry Lathan to AL Dem chair Nancy Worley: We’re ‘too busy’ working, winning races to interfere in your Democratic Party leadership fight 8 hours ago / News
Nick Saban on toughness: ‘What does it take to break you’ (VIDEO) 8 hours ago / News
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joins White House panel on border security, voices support for ICE 21 hours ago / News
What Mobile’s iconic Semmes statue says about the debate over Confederate monuments 23 hours ago / Analysis
Steve Bannon is right, Trump’s hardcore loyal base is wrong — You need ‘the establishment’ to protect the House and the president 1 day ago / Opinion
Financial reform bill receives support from fourth Alabama mayor 1 day ago / News
Nancy Worley: ‘Tiny bit of racism’ may have motivated group seeking her ouster as AL Dem chair 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Union suspends strike against soft drink bottler in Mobile

Union members are back at work after suspending their strike against an Alabama soft drink bottler.

Employees of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United in Mobile, Robertsdale and Leroy, as well as in Vancleave, Mississippi, went back to work Monday, suspending a walkout that began Aug. 9.About 275 employees at the locations are represented by the Teamsters Union.

The locations last year were transferred to Birmingham-based Coca-Cola United from a North Carolina-based bottler.

The union says Coca-Cola United has been demanding new hires be paid $6 to $8 less per hour than currently required.

Teamsters Local 991 steward David Stephens tells AL.com that union members think progress is being made in negotiations, crediting the strike.

The company says talks through a mediator continue and it hopes to reach an agreement soon.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 min ago

Alabama Democrats need to find a collective backbone and call for Chairwoman Nancy Worley to resign

In 2009, Alabama was a super-majority Democratic state with a Republican governor.

Republicans took over the state legislature and every single statewide office in 2010, and since then, Republicans have seen a series of events that should have ruined the Republican brand and assisted Democrats at making a comeback. The Republican governor, the Republican speaker of the House and Republican chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court have all been removed from office. Unfortunately for Democrats, and fortunately for Republicans, the Democratic leadership in Alabama is so incompetent that nothing that individual members do seems to matter.

The media has tried their best to dog the Alabama Republican Party every single day, but the AL GOP seems about as strong as they were in 2010.

Doug Jones pushed a slate of candidates to reinvigorate the Democrat brand in Alabama at their latest organizational meeting, but Alabama Democrats chose to stick with the same leadership that has accomplished nothing for the last five years and re-elected Nancy Worley.

After the vote, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, who clearly doesn’t think Worley or the Alabama Democratic Party helped him, cited the general ineffectiveness of the current leadership.

“We need to have a party. We don’t have a party. There is no social media. There’s no outreach. There’s no get out the vote effort. There’s no organization. There’s no field. And the vote today was simply to keep that,” Jones stated.

Worley didn’t think those who opposed her were opposing her because she has been ineffective. Worley decided to take a page from the well-worn Democrat playbook in Alabama, and accused her fellow Democrats of being racist.

“You know, there could be a tiny bit of racism there – but, I think the most important thing is a lot of folks are just jealous of how successful they’ve been,” said Worley.

There comes a point where even the most die-hard supporters have to look at a situation and say, “Wow, this is terrible.” The rank-and-file, elected officials and the media enablers in Alabama politics have to look at the Alabama Democratic Party and demand new leadership. Their failure to do so only helps push the narrative that the party is stuck in the past and has absolutely no future.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

1 hour ago

Charles Barkley: Going to Auburn ‘was the best decision I ever made’ (VIDEO)

Auburn University’s football program on Tuesday posted a video of school basketball legend Charles Barkley giving a speech to the team as they continue preseason preparations.

“I came here in 1981,” Barkley told the players. “And it was the best decision I ever made in my life.”

He continued, “When I travel the world, people are screaming ‘War Eagle’ at me. I get little goosebumps every single time.”

The speech came as part of Auburn’s “Manhood – Beyond the Field” character development program. Barkley, for his part, reminded the players that what they do off-the-field always reflects on their university and themselves as individuals.

“You don’t have any days off… you don’t have any days off because of that AU on the front of your jersey,” Barkley emphasized.

The NBA Hall of Fame inductee went on to tell the football team how excited he is for their season and that they have an opportunity to accomplish feats no one would ever be able to take away from them.

“I’m proud to be an Auburn guy,” Barkley exclaimed. “Listen – take advantage of this opportunity. It doesn’t come along often.”

He also explained that the journey, while worthwhile, would not be easy.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be hard. You guys have a grueling schedule,” Barkley admitted.

Barkley then advised the players how to deal with the adversity.

“Listen – don’t worry about that,” he said about the daunting schedule ahead of the team.

He continued, “One game at a time… one game at a time, that’s the only thing you can control. Don’t worry about who you’re playing in a month.”

Auburn opens their season against Washington in Atlanta on September 1 at 2:30 pm.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Mobile City Council votes down proposal to offer taxpayer funds for University of South Alabama stadium

Tuesday by a 3-4 vote, the Mobile City Council voted against a proposal supported by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson that would have given the University of South Alabama $10 million of taxpayer money over 20 years for a new on-campus football stadium.

The drama as to whether or not the city council would vote to fund the stadium played out over two months with Stimpson last week announcing that if the council did not vote to support the proposal by today, both he and University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop would withdraw the proposal.

Voting in the affirmative were councilmembers Joel Daves, Fred Richardson and Gina Gregory, and voting against it were councilmembers CJ Small, Bess Rich, Levon Manzie and John Williams.

Stimpson’s goal was to have the University of South Alabama facility in West Mobile serve as a replacement for the aging Ladd-Peebles Stadium closer to Mobile’s downtown.

Stimpson expressed his disappointment with the council’s decision.

“I am disappointed with today’s decision,” Stimpson said in a statement following the vote. “It sends a message to the NFL that the City does not support the Senior Bowl. It leaves Ladd Stadium with zero funding to create a facility that meets the needs of the neighborhood and the four high school football teams that play there. It leaves the City with no plan to solve the $33 million maintenance issue. Ladd will now have to compete with every other public facility fighting for funding. Over the course of the next 10 years, the City will accumulate $225 million in maintenance costs. This window of opportunity is gone, but we will continue to have to make tough choices on how we fund our public facilities.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

1 hour ago

Report: Alabama among the states where $100 is worth the most

A Tax Foundation study analyzed data and adjusted the value of $100 to find out the states where $100 is worth the least amount, and Alabama is at the top of the list, trailing just behind its neighbor for the top spot.

The report found Alabama to be ranked second in the country where you can get the most bang for your buck, where $100 is worth $115.47.

Mississippi, which slightly outranked the Yellowhammer state by $0.27, took first place after the report found that the value of $100 in that state can get you $115.74 worth of goods.

The other three states ranking in the top five where $100 goes the furthest are Arkansas ($115.07), West Virginia ($114.16) and Kentucky ($113.90).

The place in the United States where $100 goes the least is Hawaii ($84.46), followed by the District of Columbia ($86.28), New York ($86.51), California ($87.41) and New Jersey ($88.34).

Comparing the Tax Foundation’s 2016 report analyzing the value of $100 in each state, Alabama has seen a $1.57 increase in two years, while Mississippi has only seen a $0.40 increase.

The report also mentioned how regional price differences can impact Americans.

The author writes, “Regional price differences are strikingly large; real purchasing power is 34 percent greater in Mississippi than it is in New York. In other words, by this measure, if you have $50,000 in after-tax income in Mississippi, you would need after-tax earnings of $67,000 in New York just to afford the same overall standard of living.”

To read the entire report, click here.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller 

2 hours ago

High school students help Alabama company discover new antibiotics

Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced on Tuesday that one of their associate companies, CFD Research, partnered with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and Oak Ridge Associated Universities during a two-week course designed to “teach, inspire and involve” high school students in CFD’s antibiotic discovery process.

The results from the students’ research in Maryland were exceptional, as they created a massive drug discovery library of over 150,000 clones from local waterways that have the potential to produce dozens of antibiotic candidates.

“Students were very excited knowing their efforts were going towards active antibiotic discovery research, which could lead to real medical breakthroughs,” CFD Research Scientist Kyle H. Lewter, who taught the high school students, said in a news release. “Their eagerness to follow and understand downstream results was encouraging and opens the door for expansion of the initiative to reach more students while generating more progress towards new antibiotics.”

The students’ research will now be used by CFD Research and the DTRA to advance and develop new antibiotics for combatting biological warfare agents and so-called “Super Bugs” that have become resistant to most modern antibiotics.

The two-week educational program, which took place in Maryland, will also be transitioned into Huntsville-area high schools.

This educational initiative allows students to actively participate in scientific research, provides them with hands-on experience conducting research and encourages them to continue their academic pursuits in a STEM related discipline.

“The program is designed to inspire a future generation of scientists by combining environmental microbiome sample collection, synthetic biology, and a sense of accomplishment that comes from meaningful contribution to research around a critical problem facing the world today,” CFD Senior Research Scientist AJ Singhal said in a press release.

CFD Research is an established research and development (R&D) company and one of the oldest and largest associate companies on the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology Campus in Huntsville. CFD Research was founded in 1987 with the goal of developing and commercializing new technologies for aerospace, biomedical, energy and materials markets.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

