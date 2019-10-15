Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

Merrill leads Alabama GOP Senate candidates in third quarter financial haul thanks to contributions, loan

Yellowhammer News on Tuesday learned that Secretary of State John H. Merrill achieved the largest financial haul of all Alabama Republican 2020 U.S. Senate candidates during the third quarter, which ended September 30.

Finance reports covering Q3 are due on Tuesday, and Yellowhammer News got the scoop on the leading candidates’ fundraising totals.

Merrill received $372,520 in Q3 contributions and put in an additional $250,000 bank loan, for a total receipt of $622,250. Merrill had approximately $738,000 cash-on-hand at the end of the quarter.

His campaign advised that Merrill’s quarterly contributions came from 341 individual donors and three PACs. This included 157 donations under $100. Over 80% of the contributions were from Alabama.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Merrill said, “I am humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from hardworking Alabamians from all over the state. Our campaign is gaining more and more momentum and support each and every day and I look forward to serving the people of Alabama in the United States Senate!”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) raised $408,383 in the third quarter and reported having $2,529,019 cash-on-hand.

In a statement, Byrne said, “I am so grateful to every person who contributes to our fight to bring our Alabama values to the U.S. Senate.”

“From the start, this campaign has been fueled by grassroot supporters across Alabama, and today’s fundraising report shows that our campaign is only getting stronger and is built to last,” he added.

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has been leading by a margin of about 15-20% in all available polling, raised $373,000 and had approximately $1,455,000 on hand at the end of Q3.

Approximately 82% of all of Tuberville’s contributions came from Alabamians, with 81% of all contributions being under $200. Tuberville’s haul came from 1,465 donors in Q3, with 98% being individuals.

In a statement, Tuberville campaign manager Paul Shashy said, “Voters are sick and tired of career politicians. They are disgusted with what they see taking place in Washington and want an outsider that will support President Trump and defeat Doug Jones in November.”

“It won’t be long before Coach’s opponents will start attacking him because they have nothing to run on,” he continued, speaking of the first-time candidate. “The swamp will do anything to hold on to power, but today’s report demonstrates that voters from across the state are excited to support a candidate that understands the challenges they are facing. Coach’s message of securing the border, standing firm against impeachment, and fighting for life, and our 2nd Amendment rights, is resonating with voters – it’s the very reason he has a double-digit lead on his nearest opponent.”

State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) raised $242,738 in the latest quarter, ending it with $386,045 cash-on-hand.

Mooney campaign general consultant Jordan Gehrke stated, “Arnold Mooney’s conservative grassroots support continues to grow, and he will have the money he needs to win.”

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore raised $63,153 and spent $45,188 during Q3, leaving him with $34,189 on hand.

This article has been updated to reflect that Merrill’s numbers included a $250,000 loan rather than a $200,000 loan.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

52 mins ago

Byrne: Congress must investigate the escalating Biden scandal

While Democrats recklessly intensify their partisan scheme to impeach President Trump, the Biden scandal has escalated to a level Congress can no longer responsibly ignore.

As more details come out regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas, their connection with actions taken by his father, Joe Biden, in his official capacity as vice president raise new questions that must be answered.

For example, we have learned that Hunter Biden accompanied his father aboard Air Force Two to China six years ago. Ten days after the trip, Hunter Biden’s new Chinese private equity firm, formed in partnership with the communist government-owned Bank of China, received a license.

Hunter Biden admitted to meeting with his Chinese partner in the fund during the visit but insists they did not discuss business. That sure doesn’t pass the smell test.

At least one Chinese government-owned company Hunter Biden’s firm later invested in, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, exists primarily to compete with the United States and has a history of stealing American technology.

Think about that. Hunter Biden partnered with the Chinese government in a lucrative business venture whose purpose is to weaken the United States.

We still do not know where else Hunter traveled or who else he met with on this trip.

But Joe Biden may have played an even more direct role in promoting his son’s financial prospects in Ukraine.

Joe Biden has bragged openly about successfully pressuring the Ukrainian government to remove its top prosecutor or risk losing United States assistance. We’ve now learned this prosecutor was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company on whose board Hunter Biden sat at the time.

Some reports have Hunter Biden earning as much as $50,000 per month on the board – a hefty salary for someone with almost no experience in foreign policy or business.

Democrats can’t in good faith continue investigating every single action the president has ever taken—many predating his time as a political candidate—while the Biden scandal stares them straight in the face.

But this gets back to the purpose of the Democrats’ impeachment effort. It was never about corruption or any high-minded ideals. Democrat Congressman Al Green told us back in 2017 why Democrats want to impeach President Trump: “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with one of President Trump’s children, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation. We must expose their hypocrisy.

This week I am introducing a House resolution calling for an investigation into the Bidens’ shady business dealings.

This resolution calls for the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Government Reform, and Financial Services to begin investigations of business dealings of Hunter Biden during the period in which his father Joe Biden served as Vice President of the United States, whether those business dealings resulted in improper conflicts of interests, and whether Hunter Biden’s work affected United States foreign policy or a foreign government or foreign entity’s response.

As more information comes to light regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings with the Ukrainians and Chinese and his father’s apparent actions to use his position as vice president to facilitate his son’s financial pursuits, it stretches all credibility to deny an investigation is warranted.

Instead of neglecting all their legislative responsibilities to investigate President Trump, Democrats must acknowledge a serious scandal festers in their own ranks and take appropriate action.

We need to stop playing politics and look to get to the bottom of a potentially real scandal.

If Democrats continue to ignore the Biden scandal, this impeachment inquiry will be haunted by a legacy of illegitimacy, and the American people’s faith in their representative government will suffer a demoralizing blow.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

2 hours ago

Scholarship to fund 50 high school, college students’ path to automotive manufacturing careers

Tuesday, the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and Alabama Community College System (ACCS) announced they have partnered to give a total of $180,000 in scholarships, as well as mentors, to 50 students seeking a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.

This is not the first time this has been done. Earlier this year, scholarships were given to students who are currently in school this semester. Students who are awarded scholarships after the November deadline will begin classes in the spring, summer or fall semesters of 2020.

The press release noted, “Interested students with at least a 2.5 GPA can learn more information and apply directly through the website, https://dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama/. Applicants must use the scholarship toward an automotive-related program, including the following: Automotive Manufacturing Technology; Automotive Manufacturing; Automotive Service Technician; Computer Numerical Control; Engineering Technology; Industrial Electronics Technology; Industrial Maintenance Technology; Injection Molding; Logistics; Machine Shop/Tool Technology; Manufacturing Technology; Mechanical Design Technology; Mechatronics; or Welding Technology.”

AAMA president Ron Davis said the scholarship program provides students with “tremendous opportunities.”

“The access our scholarship recipients have to mentors in the industry, in addition to the training they’ll receive while studying at an Alabama community college, provides tremendous opportunities in the automotive manufacturing industry,” Davis said. “Our partnership with Alabama’s community colleges is industry and education working together the way they should to help individuals succeed.”

Jeff Lynn, ACCS’ vice-chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development, said the scholarships complement other work-based learning initiatives in place for community colleges to continually provide world-class training that meets Alabama’s industry needs.

“The best advice we receive for how to educate and train an excellent workforce for employers and entrepreneurs is directly from the source – Alabama industry,” Lynn outlined. “With industry input and continued investment in career and technical training, including scholarships and new programs, the Alabama Community College System is providing what both employees and employers need to succeed.”

Each scholarship recipient will receive $3,600. According to the press release, the award covers tuition, fees and/or books needed. A full submission for the scholarship requires the following: a completed application; a resume; a maximum 500-word essay on why the student wants to work in Alabama’s automotive industry; one signed reference letter; an unofficial college or high school transcript; and a headshot photo.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

This video of former Auburn QB Brandon Cox’s son meeting his new baby brother will make your day

Oh, my heart!

Former Auburn University quarterback Brandon Cox sent me this video of his son, Peyton, meeting his baby brother for the first time.

Parker Cox was born just a few days ago, and when Peyton first met his baby ‘bro? So sweet!

Watch:

Congrats to Brandon, Carla and the entire family.

I can tell by looking at this video that the brothers are living in a loving home. It doesn’t get any better than this!

As Auburn’s starting quarterback from 2005 – 2007, Brandon Cox guided the Tigers to an impressive 29-9 record. In fact, he was a member of the winningest senior class in Auburn history, winning 50 total games during their time on the Plains. Cox had a record history in the Iron Bowl, going 3-0 against the Crimson Tide as Auburn’s starting quarterback.

An Alabama native, Cox attended Hewitt-Trussville High School.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

3 hours ago

Nobel laureate to speak on ‘Probing the Universe with Gravitational Waves’

Dr. Rainer Weiss, a 2017 Nobel laureate in physics, will speak about “Probing the Universe with Gravitational Waves” on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. in Room 100 of the Material Sciences Building at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Dr. Weiss will discuss how the observations of gravitational waves from the mergers of compact binary sources opens a new way to learn about the universe. Sponsored by the UAH Department of Physics & Astronomy, his lecture will describe some of the difficult history of gravitational waves, which were first proposed about 100 years ago. The talk will end with a vision for the future of gravitational wave astronomy.

Best known for inventing the laser interferometric technique used in 2016 by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) to detect gravitational waves for the first time, Dr. Weiss shares the Nobel Prize with Dr. Kip Thorne and Dr. Barry C. Barish “for decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves.”

He is a professor of physics emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an adjunct professor at Louisiana State University (LSU). He was chair of the Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE) Science Working Group.

5 hours ago

Alabama’s competitive edge in the new economy

Alabama has a proud history of fostering innovation and inspiring great ideas that have transformed how we live, work and do business. From the Saturn V rocket that took us to the moon to Shipt’s grocery delivery app that has now become a household name.

Through the leadership of Representative Bill Poole and Senator Greg Reed during this past session, the legislature passed the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act, a transformative piece of legislation that primes Alabama for success by ensuring that entrepreneurs and technology-based companies have the tools they need to flourish in our state.

Simply put, the AIM Act is a game-changer.

It expands Alabama’s economic development efforts by investing in tech-based jobs and removing barriers for companies that want to grow in the state. It accomplishes this by focusing on rural development, tech job recruitment and opportunity zone enhancement.

Most importantly, it serves as a launching point for prioritizing the workforce of the next generation.

Huntsville’s success as an aerospace and biotech hub continues to generate entrepreneurial and tech growth in the North Alabama region. In Mobile, the Innovation PortAL serves as a launchpad for growing startups and connecting them to the resources and funding they need to succeed. Tuscaloosa’s state-of-the-art incubator, The EDGE, supports West Alabama’s entrepreneurial community through professional development opportunities and local pitch competitions. And in Birmingham, we’ve seen smart, effective initiatives that have put Alabama on the map for growing companies, high-profile exits and emerging tech companies from San Francisco to Atlanta that are relocating their headquarters to Alabama.

With exciting momentum in all corners of our state, along with advancements in technology, infrastructure and workforce development, there’s never been a better time to connect all of these efforts at the state level so that we are all working together to move Alabama forward.

To accomplish this, we must ensure that the technology community has a seat at the table in policy and economic development discussions. Many states have already developed initiatives that have created vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems and impressive startup ventures that are making an impact in local economies. As Alabama competes with other states in attracting businesses and other economic development opportunities, we have an incredible opportunity to invest in the future of our state by supporting our startup community.

This new way of approaching economic growth will take collaboration, forward-thinking ideas and shared creative resources from all of us to fuel cutting-edge ideas and change.

At the Business Council of Alabama, we are committed to creating a pro-business climate that gives our state a competitive edge to grow the global economy. By prioritizing the startup and technology sector, I’m confident that Alabama will continue its strong tradition of fostering innovation and becoming a premier destination for businesses of all shapes and sizes to call home.

Katie Boyd Britt is the president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.

