Newest Stories

The bigot went down to ‘Bama: Controversy over ‘white nationalist’ speech in Tuscaloosa is sign of progress 3 hours ago / Opinion
“Facebook could be fined over $7 trillion for their actions” – Wes Thompson of Tep.io 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Zuckerberg says Facebook working with Mueller probe 4 hours ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Congratulating our service academy nominees 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
CBO predicts economic growth, along with spending and deficit growth 5 hours ago / Analysis
Is a hug sexual harassment? New York’s government says yes 6 hours ago / News
Auburn center Austin Wiley puts name in NBA draft pool 6 hours ago / News
Some Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border 7 hours ago / News
Cultural Marxism: Do you know what it is and how to fight it? 8 hours ago / Opinion
Should the National Guard secure the border? Amanda Head weighs in. 8 hours ago / Radio
Alabama newspapers warn Trump tariffs threaten business — Jackson Co. Sentinel: Could cost $100k annually 9 hours ago / News
Senator Doug Jones working on book scheduled for January 9 hours ago / News
Alabama man pleads not guilty in death of wife 10 hours ago / News
Black political power means zilch 11 hours ago / Opinion
Auburn forestry alum creates conservation site for endangered red-cockaded woodpecker 11 hours ago / News
Police arrest 2 men, seek 3rd suspect in Alabama woman’s rape 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: FBI targets President Trump’s attorney, The U.S. comes out swinging on Syria, Nick Saban was in no mood for drama over today’s White House visit, and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
State appeals abortion ruling for minors in Alabama 12 hours ago / News
YH FILM: Former homeless Montgomery man shares hard-earned wisdom 13 hours ago / Feature
Alabama Senator Shelby to lead powerful Appropriations Committee 13 hours ago / News
4 hours ago

Zuckerberg says Facebook working with Mueller probe

WASHINGTON — Apologetic Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told senators Tuesday it had been “clearly a mistake” to believe the Trump-linked data-mining company Cambridge Analytica had discarded data that it had harvested from social media users in an attempt to sway 2016 elections.

Zuckerberg told members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees that Facebook considered the data collection “a closed case” because it thought the information had been deleted. Facebook didn’t alert the Federal Trade Commission, Zuckerberg said, and he assured senators the company would handle the situation differently today.

On another issue currently in the news, he was asked whether his company had been contacted by the office of the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who is looking into Russian interference in the election.

“Yes,” he said, “I know that we are working with them.” He provided no other details, saying he wanted to be careful not to break any rules of confidentiality.
Earlier this year Mueller charged 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere in the presidential election through a social media propaganda effort that included online ad purchases using U.S. aliases and politicking on U.S. soil. Some of the Russian ads were on Facebook.

Zuckerberg began a two-day congressional inquisition with a public apology for the privacy scandal that has shaken the social media giant he founded more than a decade ago. He took responsibility for failing to prevent Cambridge Analytica, a firm affiliated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, from gathering personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg had apologized many times already, to users and the public, but this was the first time in his career that he had gone before Congress. He also is to testify Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the Commerce Committee chairman, told Zuckerberg his company has a 14-year history of apologizing for “ill-advised decisions” related to user privacy. “How is today’s apology different” Thune asked.

“We have made a lot of mistakes in running the company,” Zuckerberg responded. “I think it’s pretty much impossible, I believe, to start a company in your dorm room and then grow it to be at the scale that we’re at now without making some mistakes.”

Zuckerberg said Facebook is going through “a broader philosophical shift in how we approach our responsibility as a company.” He said the company needs to take a “more proactive role” that includes ensuring the tools it creates are used in “good and healthy” ways.

In the hearings, Zuckerberg is not only trying to restore public trust in his company but also to stave off federal regulations that some lawmakers have floated. In his opening statement, he also apologized for his company’s involvement in facilitating fake news and Russian interference in the elections.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” he said. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

Separately, the company also began alerting some of its users that their data was gathered by Cambridge Analytica. A notification that appeared on Facebook for some users Tuesday told them that “one of your friends” used Facebook to log into a now-banned personality quiz app called “This Is Your Digital Life.” The notice says the app misused the information, including public profiles, page likes, birthdays and current cities, by sharing it with Cambridge Analytica.

After resisting previous calls to testify, Zuckerberg agreed to come to Capitol Hill this month after reports surfaced — and the company confirmed — that Cambridge Analytica had gathered Facebook users’ data. Zuckerberg said his company has a responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

His opening statement did not reveal new information about how data was shared or what Facebook will do. In addition to saying he is sorry, Zuckerberg outlined the steps the company has taken to restrict outsiders’ access to people’s personal information. He also said the company is investigating every app that had access to a large amount of information before the company moved to prevent such access in 2014 — actions that came too late in the Cambridge Analytica case.

Zuckerberg met Monday with Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce panel, along with other senators. Nelson said afterward that Zuckerberg was “forthright and honest to the degree he could” be in the private, one-on-one meeting.

Nelson said he believes Zuckerberg is taking the congressional hearings seriously “because he knows there is going to be a hard look at regulation.”

Democrats like Nelson have argued that federal laws might be necessary to ensure user privacy. Republicans have yet to get behind any such legislation, but that could change.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a member of the Judiciary panel and the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, appeared open to regulation in a Tuesday floor speech ahead of the hearing. Cornyn said apologies are “not enough” and suggested that legislation could eventually be needed to give consumers more control over their own data privacy.

“This is a serious matter, and I think people expect us to take action,” Cornyn told reporters after his speech.

(By Mary Clare Jalonick and Barbara Ortutay, Associated Press, Copyright 2018)

print

3 hours ago

The bigot went down to ‘Bama: Controversy over ‘white nationalist’ speech in Tuscaloosa is sign of progress

So a racist is going to give a speech next week on the campus of the University of Alabama.

The speaker, Jared Taylor, has been called a white nationalist, a white supremacist, and a racist for advocating what he describes as “race realism.”

The student newspaper, the Crimson and White, denounced Taylor’s views as “abhorrent and incorrect” and the university made sure people knew it had nothing to do with the event.

“This speaker was invited by a registered student organization that followed appropriate policies and processes,” said Stuart Bell, the university’s president. “The best way to demonstrate distaste for hateful dialogue is not to give it an audience.”

I’ll provide some thoughts this week on Taylor’s views, the administration’s decision, and how students should respond, but before diving into all of that we should revel in this beautiful fact: If someone planned to deliver a racist speech on campus six decades ago, it wouldn’t have been called “abhorrent” and “hateful.”

It would have been called … Thursday night.

156
Keep reading 156 WORDS

Nobody would have noticed.

Campus life would have moved along as if nothing controversial was happening.

And not a single reporter would have wasted their time writing about something so commonplace as a little-known racist saying racists things somewhere in Alabama.

But we have noticed. Students aren’t ignoring it. And as you clearly see, writers are indeed writing about it.

That’s undeniable progress, and Alabamians should use this moment to pause and recognize the substantial gains our state has made on the issue of racism.

Do we still have problems? You bet.

Have our hearts changed enough? Not yet.

But are we the same state … the same culture … that cheered as our governor stood in the way of a young woman attending class at the University of Alabama? Of course not.

And for that, we can be, and ought to be, quite proud.

You’ve come a long way, ‘Bama.

@jpepperbryars is the editor of Yellowhammer News and the author of American Warfighter

Show less
4 hours ago

“Facebook could be fined over $7 trillion for their actions” – Wes Thompson of Tep.io

It’s Tech Tuesday! Which means it’s time for Wes Thompson from Tep.io to join The Ford Faction.  Wes came in to talk about Mark Zuckerberg’s court hearing for Facebook’s privacy scandal. Wes mentions this could really end up being something and it all matters what Zuckerberg does and says.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

1

Show less
5 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne: Congratulating our service academy nominees

America’s Armed Forces are made up of young men and women who bravely answered the call of service and have accepted the challenge of defending our great nation.

As a Member of Congress, I have the distinct privilege each year of nominating outstanding young individuals from Southwest Alabama to attend our nation’s military service academies.  This process of nominating the next generation of servicemen and women is one of the most rewarding parts of being a Congressman.

524
Keep reading 524 WORDS

These nominees are proven leaders in their classrooms and communities who have stood out among the rest of their peers.   This is apparent simply from their choice to serve our nation.  Joining the United States military is a commitment that requires strong character and valor, and I applaud these impressive young men and women for their decision to serve.

To attend most of the service academies, students must receive a nomination from a Member of Congress, the Vice President, or the President.  The admission process is incredibly rigorous with an acceptance rate of less than 20% for each of the academies.

Once students complete their education, they must fulfill a service commitment.  Most of these commitments are at least five years active duty, but the service requirement may be longer for certain specialized fields.

I hope you will join me in congratulating these twelve outstanding individuals from Southwest Alabama who received a service academy nomination this year:

–Zyahn Archibald, from St. Paul’s Episcopal School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
–Thomas Chandler, from Murphy High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, and United States Merchant Marine Academy.
–Jack DeTombe, from Foley High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, and United States Air Force Academy.
–Wil Dobbins, from Baldwin County High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
–Joshua Gardner, from Fairhope High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Merchant Marine Academy.
–Justin Ingram, from Spanish Fort High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy.
–Bailee Jordan, from Baker High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Merchant Marine Academy.
–Trae’ Lee, from Escambia Academy, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
–Michelle Roca, from Mc-Gill Toolen Catholic High School, received nominations to the United States Naval Academy and United States Air Force Academy.
–Felix Ronderos, from UMS-Wright Preparatory School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy.
–Abby Warner, from Fairhope High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
–John Marshall Williams, from Fairhope High School, received nominations to the United States Naval Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy.

To maintain the greatest fighting force on the face of the Earth, we must have outstanding men and women who are willing to serve in the military.  I have no doubt that if selected, these students will be a fantastic addition to our Armed Forces.  As these brave men and women head into the start of their military careers, I wish them all the best in the years ahead.

If you or someone you know would be interested in attending a military service academy, feel free to reach out to my office at 251-989-2664. Eligible applicants must be at least 17 years old, be a citizen of the United States, have good moral character, demonstrate strong leadership skills, and achieve impressive scholastic achievements.

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope

Show less
5 hours ago

CBO predicts economic growth, along with spending and deficit growth

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office published its analysis of the budget and economic outlook for 2018-2028, giving both Republicans and Democrats some more ammunition to take into the midterm elections.

For Republicans, the analysis indicates that their recent tax cuts are helping to grow the economy as they said it would.

“In our economic projections, which underlie our budget projections, inflation-adjusted GDP, or real GDP, expands by 3.3 percent this year and by 2.4 percent in 2019,” CBO Director Keith Hall said in his statement on the office’s findings.

For Democrats, the analysis shows that the tax cuts are damaging.

172
Keep reading 172 WORDS

“Projected deficits over the 2018–2027 period have increased markedly since we issued our last budget and economic projections in June 2017,” Hall also said in the same statement. “The increase stems primarily from tax and spending legislation enacted since then—especially the 2017 tax act, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018 (emphasis mine).

For those interested in assigning bipartisan blame, CBO’s analysis offers an indictment of both parties.

“Between 2018 and 2028, real actual output and real potential output alike are projected to expand at an average annual rate of 1.9 percent,” Hall said.

By mentioning the Bipartisan Budget Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, Director Hall demonstrates that rising spending is resulting from bipartisan legislation. Both of those bills were passed with Republican and Democrat support.

Whatever parts of the analysis may be found problematic in particular, the CBO has reinforced the argument made by conservatives all around that tax cuts must be coupled with spending cuts, or else the country’s fiscal crisis will continue.

Show less
6 hours ago

Is a hug sexual harassment? New York’s government says yes

A hug counts as sexual harassment, the New York City government said in an April 4 press release.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights launched a new ad campaign to fight sexual harassment in the workplace, according to the Wednesday release. The bilingual Spanish-English campaign posters feature common excuses people use to disguise sexual harassment in a professional setting. Such instances include: “It’s just a hug” to show even a possibly friendly greeting can be misconstrued negatively. Two other posters display “It’s just a joke” and “It’s just flirting,” in an effort to lessen sexual misconduct claims in the workplace.

205
Keep reading 205 WORDS

“In this new era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, I commend the City’s Commission on Human Rights for helping New York City stand out as a leader in the fight against sexual harassment in the workplace,” Public Advocate Letitia James said. “This ad campaign makes it clear that our City cannot and will not tolerate sexual harassment of any form and that victims have a reliable, safe way to seek the help and justice they deserve.”

The NYC Commission on Human Rights reported an increase in alleged sexual harassment incidents in the workplace. Sexual harassment claims jumped 43 percent in the past two years from 82 claims in 2014/2015 to 117 claims in 2016/2017.

“We created this public outreach campaign to remind New Yorkers that the Commission is a venue where New Yorkers can report sexual harassment, get justice, and hold violators accountable,” Chair and Commissioner of the NYC Commission on Human Rights Carmelyn P. Malalis said, according to NYC Human Right’s website.

The ads will be placed in 5,000 locations around the city.

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org)

Show less