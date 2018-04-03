Wind advisory issued ahead of Deep South storms

Forecasters say winds gusting to 45 mph are possible in parts of the Deep South as a weather system brings the threat of strong storms to the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that includes the northern sections of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama through Tuesday night.

Other advisories or watches are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center says northwestern Mississippi is part of an area that faces an enhanced risk of severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon. The threat of storms extends as far north as central Ohio.

Other parts of Mississippi plus Alabama, Louisiana and parts of Georgia face a reduced threat that will continue through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

There’s a possibility of storms in southern and along the Eastern Seaboard later in the week.



(Associated Press, copyright 2018)