Activist minister charged with murder in Alabama shooting 20 mins ago / News
Usher, Common to perform at Alabama lynching memorial opening concert 1 hour ago / News
The worst kind of ignorance is not knowing just how ignorant we are 2 hours ago / Opinion
Authorities: Alabama man, woman delivering meth hit agent’s car 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump targets Russia, Alabama’s schools aren’t doing great, Alabama’s legislature could get ugly, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama lawmakers return for session’s final days 3 hours ago / News
GE Aviation managers in growing Alabama plant share training duties 4 hours ago / Feature
Alabama tax deadline extended for people impacted by storms 4 hours ago / News
NRA says internal review found no Russian funding 5 hours ago / News
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported 18 hours ago / News
Alexia Borden is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 19 hours ago / Feature
Markets Right Now: Dow surges 669, clawing back lost ground 19 hours ago / News
Alabama ministry offers opportunities for families to host Ukrainian orphans 20 hours ago / Featured
Local insight must lead in Alabama’s classrooms 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Bad weather hurts search for teen missing off Alabama beach 20 hours ago / News
Democrats try to nationalize an Alabama State House seat 21 hours ago / Opinion
Birds flock to Alabama’s Dauphin Island for spring migration 21 hours ago / News
States are trying to criminalize the free speech of those seeking to protect unborn life 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama mental health commissioner calls to tackle issues in schools 22 hours ago / News
Charlie Daniels, political candidates take the stage at Opp’s 58th annual Rattlesnake Rodeo 23 hours ago / News
2 hours ago

The worst kind of ignorance is not knowing just how ignorant we are

Here’s a question for you: In 1950, would it have been possible for anyone to know all of the goods and services that we would have at our disposal 50 years later? For example, who would have thought that we’d have cellphones, Bluetooth technology, small powerful computers, LASIK and airplanes with 525-passenger seating capacity? This list could be extended to include thousands of goods and services that could not have been thought of in 1950. In the face of this gross human ignorance, who should be in control of precursor goods and services? Seeing as it’s impossible for anyone to predict the future, any kind of governmental regulation should be extremely light-handed, so as not to sabotage technological advancement.
Compounding our ignorance is the fact that much of what we think we know is not true. Scientometrics is the study of measuring and analyzing science, technology and innovation. It holds that many of the “facts” you know have a half-life of about 50 years. Let’s look at a few examples.

You probably learned that Pluto is a planet. But since August 2006, Pluto has been considered a dwarf planet. It’s just another object in the Kuiper belt.

Because dinosaurs were seen as members of the class Reptilia, they were thought to be coldblooded. But recent research suggests that dinosaurs were fast-metabolizing endotherms whose activities were unconstrained by temperature.

Years ago, experts argued that increased K-12 spending and lower pupil-teacher ratios would boost students’ academic performance. It turned out that some of the worst academic performance has been at schools spending the most money and having the smallest class sizes. Washington, D.C., spends more than $29,000 per student every year, and the teacher-student ratio is 1-to-13; however, its students are among the nation’s poorest-performing pupils.

At one time, astronomers considered the size limit for a star to be 150 times the mass of our sun. But recently, a star (R136a1) was discovered that is 265 times the mass of our sun and had a birth weight that was 320 times that of our sun.

If you graduated from medical school in 1950, about half of what you learned is either wrong or outdated. For an interesting story on all this, check out Reason magazine.

Ignorance can be devastating. Say that you recently purchased a house. Was it the best deal you could have gotten? Was there some other house within your budget that would have needed fewer extensive repairs 10 years later and had more likable neighbors and a better and safer environment for your children? What about the person you married? Was there another person available to you who would have made for a more pleasing and compatible spouse? Though these are important questions, the most intelligent answer you can give to all of them is: “I don’t know.” If you don’t know, who should be in charge of making those decisions? Would you delegate the responsibility to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Donald Trump, Ben Carson or some other national or state official?

You might say, “Stop it, Williams! Congressmen and other public officials are not making such monumental decisions affecting my life.” Try this. Suppose you are a 22-year-old healthy person. Rather than be forced to spend $3,000 a year for health insurance and have $7,000 deducted from your salary for Social Security, you’d prefer investing that money to buy equipment to start a landscaping business. Which would be the best use of the $10,000 you earned — purchasing health insurance and paying into Social Security or starting up a landscaping business? More importantly, who would be better able to make that decision — you or members of the United States Congress?

The bottom line is that ignorance is omnipresent. The worst kind of ignorance is not knowing just how ignorant we are. That leads to the devastating pretense of knowledge that’s part and parcel of the vision of intellectual elites and politicians.

Walter E. Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

20 mins ago

Activist minister charged with murder in Alabama shooting

A minister known as a community activist has been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting in Alabama.

The Dothan Eagle reports the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow was jailed Monday in the slaying of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings on Sunday. Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said police believe 52-year-old Glasgow gave a ride to the suspected shooter as he searched for the victim.

Alabama law says a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable for that crime. Parrish said police believe 26-year-old Jamie Townes shot Jennings after she stole his car. It was not immediately known if Glasgow or Townes had attorneys.

Glasgow founded a homeless ministry in Dothan after serving prison time for a drug conviction. He has also worked to restore voting rights to ex-felons.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Usher, Common to perform at Alabama lynching memorial opening concert

A Concert for Peace and Justice with a lineup that includes Usher, Common, The Roots and Kirk Franklin has been announced for the grand opening of a memorial in Alabama to victims of lynching.

WSFA-TV reports that the Equal Justice Initiative announced the lineup for the April 27 concert celebrating the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. Concert tickets start around $50 and go on sale Friday. The memorial also will have an opening ceremony, featuring Sweet Honey in the Rock and Rep. John Lewis. And there’s a two-day summit with an array of national leaders and civil rights advocates on April 26 and 27.

The memorial overlooking downtown Montgomery is dedicated to racial terror lynchings of African Americans and the legacy of slavery and racial inequality in America.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Authorities: Alabama man, woman delivering meth hit agent’s car

Authorities say a man and a woman in Alabama intentionally struck a drug agent’s vehicle before leading authorities on a chase.

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Deputy Commander Phil Sims tells The Gadsden Times that agents received information Wednesday about two people delivering meth to a grocery store parking lot in Attalla.

Sims says the pair pulled into the parking lot in a truck. As agents approached with lights and sirens, the truck hit the side of an agent’s vehicle. Agents pursued the truck for several miles before forcing it off a highway and recovering nearly 400 grams of meth.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shane Edward Pollock and 31-year-old Heather Nikisha Wilkins were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Pollock faces other charges including reckless endangerment.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

7 Things: Trump targets Russia, Alabama’s schools aren’t doing great, Alabama’s legislature could get ugly, and more …

1. President Donald Trump goes after Russia and expels 60 diplomats, Russia vows to retaliate

— The Trump administration’s expulsion of the diplomats, and the closing of a Seattle consulate, signify the toughest stand against Russia thus far.

— Russia responded by asking Twitter users how to respond, specifically followers of the Russian Embassy were asked “What U.S. Consulate General would you close?”

2. Alabama’s schools aren’t great, the state’s superintendent called this out

— While Alabama graduation rate is 87 percent, while only 66 percent of kids are ready for college, Richardson says this misleads graduates and parents.

— Former Governor Bentley declared that, on a whole, Alabama’s school system “sucks” and that didn’t go over very well.

3. The last few days of the Alabama Legislature could be ugly

— This legislative session has been rather uneventful, as are most election year sessions.

— With two days left, there could be moves to get bills on racial profiling, changes to the treatment of those pursuing economic development deals in the state, but most school security laws seem dead.

4.  Alabama Democrats may think they can win a special election today, Democrats from out of state want to help

— Late State Representative Jim Patterson’s seat in Huntsville and Madison County is up for grabs between Former police chief Rex Reynolds and retired educator Terry Jones.

— Democrats from outside of Alabama have been sending creative postcards to people in the district imploring them to vote for Jones.

5. Stock market rebounds, China decides they want to buy American computer chips

— After weeks of volatility after reaching all-time highs the stock market saw a major spike of 669 points today, where it regained half of its losses.

— The largest gain since 2008 has led many to believe the fears of a trade war might be overblown as China and the U.S. try to work out a deal.

6. Trump’s low numbers may not be all that fatal to the GOP after all

— While Trump’s approval numbers are not great, the fact is that at this time in their presidency Trump only trails Reagan and Obama by four points.

— A recent report by the Brennan Center for Justice indicated that Democrats need to win by 11 points nationally to take back the House, generic polling only has them up six.

7. The “March for Our Lives” kids aren’t done yet, they have a lot of money

— No matter what your politics are, you have to admit this event was a success. The event this weekend drew massive crowds and is impacting public policy and opinion.

— The organization of this event cost over $5 million dollars, but the group who put it on still has “several million dollars” they plan to use on lobbying.

3 hours ago

Alabama lawmakers return for session’s final days

Alabama lawmakers are beginning the final days of the legislative session with several potentially contentious debates ahead of them.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday is slated to make a second attempt to debate a bill that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists. The House refused to debate the measure last week.

The Alabama Senate could vote on a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state ethics law. The state’s commerce secretary has argued that professional site developers won’t work in Alabama if they must register as lobbyists. Opponents say it opens up a wide loophole in the ethics law.

Lawmakers might also vote on bills to overhaul the juvenile justice system, do away with elected superintendents and reduce the weeks of unemployment

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

