Newest Stories

Amanda Head explains the $1.3 trillion dollar spending bill 1 hour ago / Radio
Report: Europe’s youth abandoning Christianity 3 hours ago / Analysis
VIDEO: Teacher carry goes down — Stormy times for the president — AL Sheriffs continue to scrimp on food … and more on Guerrilla Politics! 4 hours ago / Analysis
Authoritarianism for me but not for thee 5 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama pro-life sidewalk counselor wins case after getting thrown in cuffs 10 hours ago / News
Huntsville’s NASA center advances 3-D printed rocket engine nozzle technology 12 hours ago / News
Alabama Legislature approves Rural Hospital Resource Center 1 day ago / News Release
Sheepshead fishing on fire on Alabama Gulf Coast 1 day ago / Feature
The economics of a military draft 1 day ago / Opinion
Did Putin order the Salisbury hit? 1 day ago / Opinion
Taylor’s Top Four: Legislative review for week 11 1 day ago / Uncategorized
LISTEN: Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor discusses Trump firing Mueller possibilities, Early stages of gubernatorial race 2 days ago / News
Alabama House rejects bill to track race in traffic stops 2 days ago / News
Jeana Ross is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 2 days ago / Feature
Reward offered in 6-year-old case of Baby Jane Doe 2 days ago / News
Alabama Secretary of State to Facebook: ‘Don’t say you helped us with something if you didn’t help’ 2 days ago / News
Lawsuit over HealthSouth fraud cleared to move forward 2 days ago / News
In a fistfight between Trump and Biden, Congressman Robert Aderholt is calling Trump all the way 2 days ago / Opinion
2 charged in overdose death, photos of body posted online 2 days ago / News
Trial date set for Alabama officer charged with murder 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

VIDEO: Teacher carry goes down — Stormy times for the president — AL Sheriffs continue to scrimp on food … and more on Guerrilla Politics!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Has the Alabama Legislature failed to do anything on school security?

— Do Stormy Daniels and other female accusers pose more of a threat to President Trump than the Russia probe?

— Will sheriffs continue profiting by scrimping on their inmates’ meals?

Former Huntsville City Attorney Peter Joffrion joins Jackson and Burke to discuss his campaign for Congress in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District.

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at Burke and the mainstream media who keep pretending Trump is going to fire Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

print

1 hour ago

Amanda Head explains the $1.3 trillion dollar spending bill

Amanda Head appeared on the Ford Faction recently and explained the federal spending bill, the DACA drama and Roseanne Barr’s interview on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Head’s segment, The Final 30, is brought to you by McCutcheon Engineering: Professional Engineering Consulting Services

Does your project require the highest level of electrical engineering certainty and integrity available? McCutcheon’s Licensed Professional Engineering services provide this level of service. We can provide initial project visualization, equipment selection, drawings, code compliance, risk assessment and modernization planning that directly affect project success by removing the possibility of rework and change orders.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Report: Europe’s youth abandoning Christianity

A new report, Europe’s Young Adults and Religion, reveals that European youth (ages 16-29) have abandoned the Christianity of their ancestors in large numbers, and now many young people, in some countries more than 50%, do not identify with any religion at all. In addition, large majorities of young Europeans say they never pray.

The report was prepared by researchers at St. Mary’s University, Twickenham in London and the Institut Catholique de Paris. The report’s author is Prof. Stephen Bullivant of St. Mary’s University, where he directs the Benedict XVI Centre for Religion and Society.

Some of the major findings from the study, which covered 22 European countries, include the following:

The proportion of youth (16-29) that said they do not identify with a religion was 91% in the Czech Republic. Estonia was 80% no affiliation with a religion; Sweden, 75%; France 64%; Spain, 55%; Germany 45%; and Austria 37%.

408
Keep reading 408 WORDS

In Poland, only 17% of youth said they had no religion; 25% of Lithuanian youth said the same. In Israel, only 1% said they had no religion.

Seventy percent of Czech youth and 60% of Spanish, Dutch, British, and Belgian young people said they “never” attend religious services.

Eighty percent of Czech youth and 70% of Swedish, Danish, Estonian, Dutch, French, and Norwegian youth said they “never” pray.

As for the proportion of young people who identify as Catholic, in what was once known as Christendom, it is less than 50% in most of the countries surveyed. For instance, several countries had high proportions: Poland, 82% identify as Catholic; Lithuania, 71%; Slovenia, 55%; Ireland, 54%; and Portugal, 53%.

However, in all the other countries surveyed the proportion of Catholic young people was often far less than 50%.  In Spain, it was 37% of youth who identified as Catholic. In Switzerland, 24%; France, 23%; United Kingdom, 10%; Norway, 2%; Sweden, 1%; and Denmark, 1%.

As for weekly Mass attendance, only 2% of Belgian youth said they go every week. In Hungary, 3%; Austria, 3%; Lithuania, 5%; and Germany, 6%.

However, in Poland 47% of the young people said they go to Mass every Sunday. In Portugal, 27%; Czech Republic, 24%; and Ireland, 24%.

The report further found that “only 26% of French young adults, and 21% of British ones, identify as Christians. Only 7% of young adults in the U.K. identify as Anglicans, compared to 6% as Muslims. In France, 2% identify as Protestants, and 10% as Muslims.”

Commenting on the report, Prof. Bullivant said, “Christianity as a default, as a norm, is gone, and probably gone for good — or at least for the next 100 years.”

In 20 to 30 years, “mainstream churches will be smaller,” he said, “but the few people left will be highly committed.”

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, said that Pope Benedict saw all of this coming. “He saw the effects of multiculturalism as clearly as anyone, showing how a contempt for moral truths that adhere to the Judeo-Christian ethos has led to ‘a peculiar Western self-hatred that is nothing short of pathological.” said Donohue.

“The de-Christianization of the West has yielded such fruit as record high levels of abortion, out-of-wedlock births, homosexuality, divorce, sexually transmitted diseases, pornography, prostitution, drug abuse, depression, and suicide,” he said.  “This is the natural outcome of a civilization that has allowed moral relativism to triumph over Christianity. Just as Pope Benedict XVI said it would.”

(Courtesy of CNSNews.com)

Show less
5 hours ago

Authoritarianism for me but not for thee

It’s funny how projection works. These hysterical Democrats calling for President Trump’s impeachment because of his dastardly “authoritarian tendencies” are the ones with authoritarian tendencies.

I’ll bet you didn’t know that the president commits an impeachable offense if his political opponents harbor an irrational fear that he has authoritarian tendencies — whether or not he has acted outside the scope of his constitutional authority, flouted the rule of law or done anything else that could be remotely construed as a high crime or misdemeanor. I didn’t, either.

But doesn’t it bother you just a little bit that the very people who are calling for Trump’s removal because they don’t like him or his policies want to put their own authoritarians in power, where they can actually flout the rule of law?

747
Keep reading 747 WORDS

My chief complaint is not their hypocrisy, though it abounds among these sanctimonious progressives. It is that they are eager to twist the law to suit their political agenda while masquerading as sacred guardians of the Constitution.

Someone should ask these mob-thinking witch-hunters how they can contemplate impeachment without a colorable claim that Trump has committed an impeachable offense. Other than their incapacity for self-reflection, why are they demanding an official proceeding to remove the president based on what he stands for and things he says?

Granted, impeachment is largely a political matter, but riotous partisans shouldn’t be allowed to just make things up and ignore the plain language of the Constitution and the historical background informing its provisions. Sure, liberal activists who can find an emanation and penumbra behind every constitutional rock can distort any constitutional provision beyond recognition. But would anyone but a rabid authoritarian pretend that the Framers intended “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” to include any lawful conduct or tweet that could be exploited in bad faith to overturn the democratic will of the voters?

The less likely it appears that Trump did anything improper with Russia the more desperate these Democratic authoritarians become. There is an inverse relationship between the amount of actual evidence against Trump and the intensity of the Democrats’ impeachment rhetoric. Old adages endure for a reason, and the Democrats are quite familiar with this one: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”

Everywhere we look, Democrats are pounding the table and yelling like hell. On MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said Trump has “a strong authoritarian personality” and shows a “disrespect for democracy” in the U.S. His proof: Trump admires foreign dictators, and he disrespects democracy in terms of voter suppression, gerrymandering and his attacks on the media. Well, I hate to tell you, Bernie, but one of the telltale signs of leftists these days is their adoration for dictators such as the Castros. I also regret to inform you that Barack Obama declared war on Fox News and conservative talk radio without a syllable of protest from you or your comrades. And gerrymandering? Really? Nevertheless, it’s amusing for socialists to complain about authoritarianism when their lives are dedicated to consolidating governmental power to exercise authoritarian control over their subject citizens. But at least Sanders is not demanding impeachment — yet.

Liberal MSNBC host Brian Williams slammed Republicans for lacking the courage to discuss impeaching Trump. Unsurprisingly, the authoritarian-prone Williams didn’t cite any impeachable offenses.

Campus Reform reports that Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe is teaching a class that explores what impeachment and removal by other means might resemble in the Trump era. He has a new book coming out on the subject, and he was already calling for impeachment last May in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

In that essay, Tribe cited no impeachable misconduct on Trump’s part. He just groused about the “emoluments clause” — give me a break — and that “ample reasons existed” to worry about Trump even before he fired FBI Director James Comey. Tribe argued that the nation couldn’t afford to wait to begin impeachment proceedings. “To wait for the results of the multiple investigations underway is to risk tying our nation’s fate to the whims of an authoritarian leader.”

Soon after, Tribe said on MSNBC: “Letting him just sit out the time … is too dangerous for the country. We have to start an impeachment investigation in the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee now while the FBI continues to do its work.”

Does that sound a bit authoritarian to you? Just begin the formal process to remove a sitting, duly elected president against whom there is no evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor. No big deal, right?

Not one member of the reckless cabal wildly calling for Trump’s impeachment — which includes leftists and parts of the never-Trump right — can cite an actual abuse of authority by Trump, much less a high crime or misdemeanor. President Obama violated the Constitution and the rule of law for sport, and liberals didn’t care.

For the left, this isn’t about the Constitution, the rule of law or authoritarianism; it’s about getting rid of Trump at any cost to the Constitution and the rule of law — and by any authoritarian means necessary.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Show less
10 hours ago

Alabama pro-life sidewalk counselor wins case after getting thrown in cuffs

A judge acquitted a 66-year-old woman after she was arrested while advocating for life outside an Alabama abortion clinic.

The Municipal Court of Huntsville, Ala., found Alison Harris not guilty in “Huntsville v. Alison Harris,” a decision following court deliberation on March 16 according to case documents.

The decision came after police arrested Harris, a pro-life sidewalk counselor, on May 26, 2017, and charged her with disorderly conduct for praying outside of the clinic and attempting to talk to the patients as they entered the clinic.

215
Keep reading 215 WORDS

Her arrest came after she tried to persuade women seeking abortions at the Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives — one of the most well-known clinics in Alabama — to consider other life-affirming options.

The officer arrested Harris after the abortion clinic requested a warrant for her arrest following the use of a megaphone to spread her message. The Alabama court found the warrant inconsequential, however, because Harris’ megaphone volume fell below the decibel limit allowed by the Huntsville city ordinance.

“We were preparing for a retrial in a higher court,” Harris’ attorney, Thomas More Society special counsel Sam McLure, said in a press statement. “However, we were blessed with a good judge and a courtroom full of praying supporters, and the law was on our side.”

A similar situation occurred in Michigan when a pro-lifer filed a complaint after police insisted he stop sidewalk counseling outside abortion clinics, alleging he was gravely disturbing the peace.

A Detroit suburb agreed to pay Michael Mattia $1 dollar in March after Judge David Lawson ruled Center Line’s police infringed upon Mattia’s right to free speech, according to The Associated Press.

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)

Show less
12 hours ago

Huntsville’s NASA center advances 3-D printed rocket engine nozzle technology

 Engineers at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama have developed and tested a new 3-D printing technique to make rocket engine nozzles in a way that greatly reduces costs and development time.

The nozzles, which operate in extreme temperatures and pressures as the rocket engine fires, are extremely complex and expensive to manufacture.

The new NASA-patented technology has the potential to slash build time for this critical component from several months to several weeks.

“What makes this development project even more unique is there were three separate, state-of-the-art, advanced manufacturing technologies used together to build a better nozzle and prove it out through hot-fire testing — an example of why Marshall continues to be a worldwide leader in manufacturing of propulsion technologies,” said Preston Jones, director of the Engineering Directorate at Marshall in Huntsville.

216
Keep reading 216 WORDS

NEW TECHNOLOGIES

While most additive manufacturing technologies are powder-based and fabricated in layers, the engineers at Marshall pioneered a new approach. Their method uses a wire-based 3-D printing process to precisely close out channels in the nozzle, fabricating the material in place.

“Our motivation behind this technology was to develop a robust process that eliminates several steps in the traditional manufacturing process,” said Paul Gradl, a senior propulsion engineer in Marshall’s Engine Components Development & Technology Branch.

NASA said Keystone Synergistic of Port St. Lucie, Florida, has used the technology, called Laser Wire Direct Closeout, to fabricate and test a nozzle. Through hot-fire testing at Marshall, engineers put the nozzle through its paces, accumulating more than 1,040 seconds at high combustion chamber pressures and temperatures.

Now, this technology is being licensed and could find use in commercial applications across the industry.

“One of the things I get excited about is advancing and proving out new technologies for our application with industry partners that a private space company can then use as part of their supply chain,” Gradl said.

“That was the objective behind some of this — we formulated the concept, worked with external vendors, and now we’re partnering to infuse this new technology throughout industry to improve advanced manufacturing.”

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

Show less